Marvin Vettori likely has his hands full this weekend (Sat. Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris opposite former champion Robert Whittaker, but that doesn’t mean “The Italian Dream” can’t send a stray shot in Darren Till’s direction. Vettori is famously angry, and for whatever reason, Till is the latest target for his rage.

Per Vettori, Till is no longer a factor at 185 lbs. given his recent struggles inside the cage and out. More than that, Vettori questions his ability to come back and fight again at a high level.

“I don’t think I’ve ever even called out Darren Till. He’s completely irrelevant at this point, I think, in the division. He’s literally zero. Delusional also,” Vettori said (via Cole Shelton). “How are we even talking about him? We only talk about him because he’s helping Khamzat (Chimaev) get ready, but he hasn’t been fighting in a long time. He’s done. To be honest, I don’t think he’s ever going to come back. So that fight doesn’t make any sense (to me).”

Till responded earlier today on Twitter. While Till admits to a mild bit of trolling in the past, he still doesn’t understand why Vettori dislikes him so much.

I’ve only ever trolled @MarvinVettori on socials for a bit of beef nothing ever malicious or anything but every change @MarvinVettori gets to spit pure hatred he takes it

What’s up bro @MarvinVettori? Why you hate me and Izzy so much?

Good luck the weekend rooting for u as always — D (@darrentill2) September 1, 2022

While Vettori may view himself as above Till at the moment, a loss to Whittaker could actually set Vettori up for a showdown versus “The Gorilla.” The duo were supposed to throw down last year, but a broken collar bone kept Till out of the cage. If Till can stay healthy and out of trouble, perhaps he can prove Vettori wrong.

Insomnia

Whittaker is the man, in case you didn’t know.

Former UFC champ Robert Whittaker is the latest to be honored for 5️⃣0️⃣ clean USADA drug tests.



"I don't think there's a better example of a clean athlete," says Jeff Novitzky. pic.twitter.com/JyrSd5Gw6j — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 1, 2022

In a truly shocking turn of events, UFC’s partnership with The Rock is expected to produce very little (if any) profit for the athletes.

Asked around and not only are fighters not going to get paid anything to wear the shoes, the UFC is apparently requiring fighters do interviews with Johnson's media company Seven Bucks. — John S. Nash (@heynottheface) September 1, 2022

It’s been too long since UFC went to Brazil.

I hope Bruno Silva can return to form after a pretty abysmal showing opposite Gerald Meerschaert.

Ciryl Gane tests his peers on their knowledge of La France!

Cody Garbrandt’s strength and conditioning exercises look tough!

Real talk: when wrestling coaches say go elbow deep on a high-crotch, THEY MEAN IT!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

They could have at least made the solo fighter a bigger athlete ... or at least in better shape ... something!

Relive Tai Tuivasa’s best moments inside the Octagon ahead of his second UFC main event opportunity.

Standing still and covering up just does not work well in tiny gloves.

Nabbe Malki lands a big KO in his pro debut!



[ #FCR13 | | on #UFCFIGHTPASS ] pic.twitter.com/3TkZIV7Rmd — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) August 27, 2022

