ADCC 2022 videos: Watch Gordon Ryan submit Andre Galvao, Amy Campos upset Gabi Garcia

It was a big weekend for jiu-jitsu phenom Gordon Ryan.

After capturing gold in the men’s +99kg category, thanks to a submission win over former teammate Nick Rodriguez, the no-gi “King” finished grappling legend Andre Galvao in the men’s “Super Fight” to close the show.

Check out an extended look at the sequence below:

Gordon Ryan submits Andre Galvao in the superfight!!!



Gordon Ryan submits Andre Galvao in the superfight!!!

Ryan was up 12-0 on points prior to the tap.

“Thank you so much for all the support,” Galvao said after the match. “Congratulations Gordon Ryan for your victory and everything that you're doing. Congrats. And I’d like to thank all the fans. Today was a historic moment in the sport.”

Hard to believe Ryan nearly retired in 2021.

Other gold medalists at ADCC 2022 in Las Vegas included Amy Campos, who shocked the jiu-jitsu world by disposing of Brazilian bruiser Gabi Garcia. Campos would later defeat Rafaela Guedes (points) to capture the women’s +60kg bracket.

See those videos below:

