Chris Daukaus vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik heavyweight banger shipped to UFC 282 on Dec. 10

Struggling heavyweight sluggers Chris Daukuas and Jairzinho Rozenstruik will look to blast their way back into the win column in a three-round bangfest set for the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, locked and loaded for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

That’s according to MMA Junkie.

Daukaus (12-5) seemed destined for great things in the promotion’s 265-pound division, jumping out to a perfect 4-0 start with four blistering knockouts. Then came back-to-back knockout losses to top contenders Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes, derailing the hype train and sending the Philadelphian back to the drawing board.

Rozenstruik (12-4) had a similar start to his UFC career, racking up four straight wins with four straight finishes, including consecutive stoppages over Andrei Arlovski and Alistair Overeem. That was followed by a trip to the Shadow Realm courtesy of Francis Ngannou and “Bigi Boy” has since posted a 2-4 record with two knockout losses.

This is a critical fight for both heavyweight hopefuls.

UFC 282 will also feature the welterweight showdown between former champion Robbie Lawler and longtime slugger Santiago Ponzinibbio. Elsewhere on the card, Dricus Du Plessis welcomes Darren Till back to the middleweight division, while Alexander Hernandez drops to featherweight to battle Billy Quarantillo.