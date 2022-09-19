Erin Blanchfield happy with ‘perfect’ Molly McCann matchup: ‘It would be great to beat her up now’

Erin Blanchfield has wasted no time in her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

The 23-year-old Flyweight star in the making has been virtually flawless in her 10-fight career. With her lone loss coming via a controversial split decision loss to Tracy Cortez in Feb. 2019, Blanchfield has made rapid improvements since.

“Cold Blooded” is still somewhat under the radar despite being ranked No. 12 in the division. At UFC 281 on Nov. 12, 2022, her notoriety can get a serious boost if she defeats surging British superstar, “Meatball” Molly McCann.

Related McCann And Paddy Pimblett Defend UFC Fighter Pay

“I definitely didn’t expect to get the match up with her, but I definitely wasn’t opposed to it,” Blanchfield told MMA Mania. “When my manager texted me about it, I was like, that’s a perfect fight for me. She’s kind of riding some momentum now so it would be great to beat her up now and take a little bit of that shine off her. So yeah, I was a little surprised, but I’m happy with it.”

Just three fights deep into her run with UFC and Blanchfield is a fan of high-pressure situations like this one against McCann. Not only will it be her biggest name opponent to date, but the fight will be a home game for the jiu-jitsu blackbelt, fighting for the first time in the world-famous Madison Square Garden.

There couldn’t be any more fuel needed for the former Eddie Bravo Invitational (EBI) winner and she feels this match up couldn’t have worked out much better.

“I’m really excited about this match up,” Blanchfield said. “She’s a little popular right now. She’s in the rankings too, which I like. I wanted to fight someone in the ranks. I know I’m ranked a little bit above her, but we’re both in the rankings so that’s a good fight.

“She’s primarily a striker I would say,” she added. “She likes to come in there super aggressive, but I don’t think she’s as technical as some other girls I fought so I’m definitely confident in this matchup and I’m super pumped for it.”