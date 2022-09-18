 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MMA community reacts to Jose Aldo retiring from competition

The MMA world had nothing but good things to say about the longtime featherweight champion on the eve of his retirement announcement.

By Ryan Harkness
UFC 278 Ceremonial Weigh-in Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Jose Aldo has retired from mixed martial arts after a legendary career that has spanned nearly two decades.

News of the former featherweight champion’s retirement came earlier today via Combate, which noted Aldo had entered into an agreement with the UFC that allowed him to be released from his contract despite still having one fight left. While specifics of that agreement are somewhat unclear, it’s believed that Aldo may still compete in boxing or Muay Thai competitions in the future.

The UFC confirmed news of Aldo’s decision in a tweet celebrating his career.

Aldo hasn’t made any direct comments to the press regarding his decision, but did celebrate the birth of his son on Twitter.

“18.09.2022, day of celebration, our long-awaited José Aldo III has arrived,” Aldo wrote on Instagram. “It feels like the first time, and we’re here with open arms to give you all the love in the world. So beautiful and so small, capable of awakening the greatest feeling: LOVE. And here we are diving in a sea of immeasurable Love! How wonderful God is !!! Welcome my son! We love you!”

Following the news that “Scarface” had hung up his five ounce gloves, many pro fighters and analysts paid tribute to Aldo’s impressive career. Here’s some of the highlights:

Jose Aldo had regularly declared that he wasn’t interested in continuing to compete in the UFC if it wasn’t for a title. After holding the featherweight title twice, he moved down to bantamweight and fought for the belt there, losing via KO to Petr Yan in 2020.

“Scarface” would go on to win three in a row, battling back to the top of the division. But a tough grinding fight against Merab Dvalishvili in the thin atmosphere of Salt Lake City snapped that streak, dashing Aldo’s title aspirations. According to Dvalishvili, the 36-year-old Aldo revealed his intentions to retire right then.

Jose Aldo finishes his MMA career with a 31-8 record over 18 years of professional competition.

