MMA community reacts to Jose Aldo retiring from competition

Jose Aldo has retired from mixed martial arts after a legendary career that has spanned nearly two decades.

News of the former featherweight champion’s retirement came earlier today via Combate, which noted Aldo had entered into an agreement with the UFC that allowed him to be released from his contract despite still having one fight left. While specifics of that agreement are somewhat unclear, it’s believed that Aldo may still compete in boxing or Muay Thai competitions in the future.

The UFC confirmed news of Aldo’s decision in a tweet celebrating his career.

The King of Rio calls it a career



Congratulations @JoseAldoJunior on a legendary run pic.twitter.com/VvRQwFV0PO — UFC (@ufc) September 18, 2022

Aldo hasn’t made any direct comments to the press regarding his decision, but did celebrate the birth of his son on Twitter.

“18.09.2022, day of celebration, our long-awaited José Aldo III has arrived,” Aldo wrote on Instagram. “It feels like the first time, and we’re here with open arms to give you all the love in the world. So beautiful and so small, capable of awakening the greatest feeling: LOVE. And here we are diving in a sea of immeasurable Love! How wonderful God is !!! Welcome my son! We love you!”

Following the news that “Scarface” had hung up his five ounce gloves, many pro fighters and analysts paid tribute to Aldo’s impressive career. Here’s some of the highlights:

The King of RIO! What a career brother! Go enjoy retirement brother. Eat some açaí with cashew and powder milk for me @josealdojunior — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) September 18, 2022

Wish nothing but the best to the Featherweight Goat @josealdojunior — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) September 18, 2022

I always wonder what could've been. I spent a whole camp training to fight Jose Aldo in Brazil, but COVID changed everything. I was looking forward to the challenge & crazy atmosphere.



Happy retirement to one of the greatest featherweights in MMA history @josealdojunior pic.twitter.com/I4fHHLBMgc — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 18, 2022

Don’t know if this is it, but If so was a pleasure meeting and training with @josealdojunior 2015 on tuf - absolute legend @fightpicsgohard pic.twitter.com/6iDrsTOTP3 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) September 18, 2022

Happy retirement to Jose Aldo one my favorite fighters growing up — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 18, 2022

What an amazing career @josealdojunior had, watching him smash people to bits in his swim shorts is one of the things that inspired me to get into mma, legend pic.twitter.com/u28keQUcIR — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) September 18, 2022

I’m so glad I got to see one of his fights and walkouts live. One of the GOATS of MMA. What a career. https://t.co/1kiQVdduEw — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) September 18, 2022

If it's true that he retired.@josealdojunior you're one of my favorite fighters and an absolute legend. Enjoy retirement, thank you for all the memorable moments — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) September 18, 2022

Obrigado & Parabéns to the legend, the kindest, THE King of Rio @josealdojunior https://t.co/DcPlSLKTsx — Megan Olivi (@MeganOlivi) September 18, 2022

If @josealdojunior wants the last fight on his contract and wants to retire in Rio he has done more than enough for that company to deserve the opportunity — CrisCyborg.com Boxing Sept 25th (@criscyborg) September 18, 2022

Jose Aldo had regularly declared that he wasn’t interested in continuing to compete in the UFC if it wasn’t for a title. After holding the featherweight title twice, he moved down to bantamweight and fought for the belt there, losing via KO to Petr Yan in 2020.

“Scarface” would go on to win three in a row, battling back to the top of the division. But a tough grinding fight against Merab Dvalishvili in the thin atmosphere of Salt Lake City snapped that streak, dashing Aldo’s title aspirations. According to Dvalishvili, the 36-year-old Aldo revealed his intentions to retire right then.

Jose Aldo finishes his MMA career with a 31-8 record over 18 years of professional competition.