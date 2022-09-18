Polish Instagram influencer Mini Majk returned to combat sports action this weekend at HIGH League 4, defeating his opponent Salim Chiboub via first round TKO to defend the promotion’s ‘HIGH League Dwarf Championship.’

The win moves Mini Majk — real name Mateusz Krzyzanowski — to 2-1 in his MMA career. And while it may be easy to look at this bout as exploitative of little people, both Krzyzanowski and Chiboub are legitimate martial artists looking to compete and test themselves.

Salim “Mini Gang” Chiboub entered this bout with a 2-2-1 kickboxing record, so Mini Majk did what any MMA fighter facing a kickboxer should do: he took him down early, moving to crucifix and forcing a stoppage with ground and pound. Watch the finish below:

Mini Majk defeats Salim Chiboub via first round crucifix + ground and pound



(via JFKShtz https://t.co/kUDZhkvLDr ) pic.twitter.com/XIZodCiNRR — MMA mania (@mmamania) September 18, 2022

And check out some of the pictures from the HIGH League 4 event as shared by viewers on Twitter:

PAS ZOSTAJE W POLSCE!!!! Mini Majk już w pierwszej rundzie pokonał Salima Chibouba! pic.twitter.com/RxEe7AXf6m — HIGH League (@HIGHLeaguePL) September 17, 2022

Mini Majk has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram, where he’s shown living his best life and looking absolutely shredded. Salim Chiboub has only a fraction of the social media clout with 34.5k followers, but is also a man who clearly takes his combat sports training seriously.

It’s always going to be difficult finding opponents at a professional level for Mini Majk, but it’s cool to see him getting an opportunity to compete.

This isn’t the first time this week we’ve covered Poland’s High League promotion. During a press conference to promote their fourth card, undercard fighter Amadeusz Roslik appeared out of nowhere to sucker punched a YouTube critic who had apparently been talking trash about him. And if you’re wondering: yes, Roslik still competed on the card, defeating his opponent Pawel Bomba via first round KO. Watch that finish below:

Here are the full results from HIGH League 4: