Saturday night’s UFC Vegas 60 event was a blood soaked affair that featured some of the nastiest cuts we’ve seen in a while.

While the main event between Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong was ended late by an axe cut above Yadong’s eye, we have to award Gregory “Robocop” Rodrigues for cut of the night, as the entire area between his eyes was left mangled by a big knee from Chidi Njokuani.

It was shocking that Rodrigues was allowed to continue fighting after the first round, but the cutman masterfully re-arranged the flaps of flesh and got them to somewhat hold together under a q-tip. “Robocop” fought with the intensity of someone who knew the fight could end at any second, beating Njokuani up before dragging him to the canvas for a ground and pound finish (watch the highlights here).

Following the fight, UFC president Dana White took to social media to share a before and after of Gregory Rodrigues’ cut. The first shows what the doctor was left working with: a shockingly deep gash complete with a big blue vein jutting out. The second showed the result of his impeccable stitching job. While there’s no doubt “Robocop” is going to have a new scar, it won’t bely just how horrifically mangled his face got in that fight.

Take a look, if you’ve got the stomach for it:

Gregory Rodrigues. Before and after.



(via Dana White's IG) pic.twitter.com/BPt4tQRxZJ — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) September 18, 2022

There was a lot of entertaining action on the UFC Vegas 60 card, but Gregory Rodrigues vs. Dhidi Njokuani was rightfully dubbed the Fight of the Night, earning both men a $50,000 bonus.

The win moves Rodrigues to 4-1 in the UFC, with his sole defeat a questionable split decision loss to Armen Petrosyan in February. We like what we’re seeing from the entertaining “Robocop.” He’s violent and driven and doesn’t let little things like having a credit card slot open up on his forehead stop him from going for the win. It will be interesting to see what’s next for him, considering he’s still outside the middleweight top fifteen.

As for Chidi Njokuani, he drops to 2-1 in the UFC but is clearly another exciting gamer drafted into the organization through Dana White’s Contender Series.

For complete UFC Vegas 60 results and coverage click here.