UFC Vegas 60 results: Matches to make for ‘Sandhagen vs Song’ main card winners

UFC Vegas 60 went down last night (Sat., Setp 17, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a Bantamweight bout that saw Cory Sandhagen score a technical knockout (TKO) win (doctor’s stoppage) over Song Yadong (see it here). In other action, Gregory Rodrigues defeated Chidi Njokuani, while Joseph Pyfer knocked out Alen Amedovski.

Winner: Cory Sandhagen

Who He Should Face Next: Marlon Vera

After his big win, Sandhagen mentioned Vera or Dvalshivili as next possible opponents. For my money, I’d prefer a Vera showdown any day of the week over Dvalshvili. Their styles match up perfectly because they both push the pace and make things happen on the feet, which would be a feast for the eyes. Sandhagen is ranked No. 4 while Vera’s holding down the No. 5 spot. Plus, both men want it, so there’s nothing to it but to do it.

Winner: Gregory Rodrigues

Who He Should Face Next: Anthony Hernandez

Why not? Both men won on the main card last night, with Rodrigues defeating Chidi Njokuani via second round TKO, and Hernandez submitting Marc-Andre Barriault in the third round. Hernandez is 4-1 so far inside the Octagon, while Rodrigues also improves to 401 with the promotion. They are evenly matched in experience, and since their turnaround times would be similar, it’s a fight to make.

Winner: Andre Fili

Who He Should Face Next: Lando Vannata

Fili was in line to face Vannata at this event before “Groovy” was forced out of the fight with an injury. As a result, Bill Algeo agreed to step in and take the fight, ultimately losing a split-decision to touchy. I’d still like to see the Vannata fight, so depending on how significant his injury is, let’s re-book this fight for the end of the year card on Dec. 17 in “Sin City.” Two exciting fighters who love to bang it out on the feet? Sign me up.

Winner: Rodrigo Nascimento

Who He Should Face Next: Martin Buday

Nascimento edged out Tanner Boser with a razor-thin split decision ti improve to 2-1-1 inside the Octagon. Up next for “Yogi Bear,” a fight against Buday seems ideal. Buday is coming off a big win over Lukasz Brzeski, defeating him via split decision just a few weeks ago. Both men are slowly trying to make their way up the 265-pound ladder, so they have to knocked down every opponent UFC throws their way before they can start sniffing the Top 15 or more high-profile fights.

Winner: Joseph Pyfer

Who He Should Face Next: Denis Tiuliulin

Pyfer made an emphatic statement in his UFC debut by knocking out Alen Amedovski in the very first round, improving his record 10-2, winning his last three. Pyfer showed a lot of promise coming into the event and people were anxious for his debut, and now we know why. Tiuliulin, on the other hand, finally got into the UFC win column in his previous out by taking out Jamie Pickett via a a second round TKO at UFC 279 just last week. It’s a great challenge for both men and will allow the victor to take a big step forward right away.

For complete UFC Vegas 60: “Sandhagen vs. Song” results and play-by-play, click HERE.