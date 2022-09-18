UFC Vegas 60 results: Biggest winners, loser from ‘Sandhagen vs. Song’ last night

UFC Vegas 60 went down last night (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a headlining bout that saw Cory Sandhagen defeat Song Yadong via doctor’s stoppage thanks to a nasty cut courtesy of “Sandman’s” razor sharp elbow (see it here). In other action, Gregory Rodrigues scored a come-from-behind second round technical knockout over Chidi Njokuani.

Biggest Winner: Corey Sandhagen

Coming into the event, Sandhagen was on a two-fight losing streak and on the cusp of dropping out of the Top 5 with a third straight defeat. But, now that he is back in the winner’s circle, the confidence has to be at an all-time high for “Sandman” now that he has a new lease on his combat life. He can go into his next fight without the added pressure of having to snap a losing skid. While he won’t get a title shot next, he can at least have some leverage to perhaps lock down a title eliminator fight whether it’s this, or another fight after that.

An emotional Damon Jackson talks to Daniel Cormier following his win over Pat Sabatini #UFCVegas60 pic.twitter.com/6Bivzq5b2w — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 17, 2022

Runner Up: Damon Jackson

Jackson’s brother died one week before he was set to take on Pat Sabatini, but “The Leech” opted to stay on the card following the devastating loss of his loved one. And what that led to was a a dominant, lightning-quick win over Pat Sabatini, who was on a six-fight win streak and hadn’t tasted defeat in more than two years. Jackson took it to Sabatini after he rocked him early on, pouncing on his wounded foe and ended his night 69 seconds into the fight with some vicious ground-and-pound. He really made it look effortless, which is saying something because Sabatini has looked unstoppable for some time now. The win is Jackson’s fourth in a row, and it also earned him an extra $50,000 in post-fight bonus money. It’s a testament to how good Jackson is, and how he was able to muster up the strength to fight on the big stage following the passing of his brother.

Biggest Loser: Alen Amedovski

Prior to the event, Amedovski took our “Who Needs A Win Badly” spot because the former Bellator MMA veteran was coming into his fight against Joseph Pyfer on a three-fight losing streak and winless inside the Octagon. And his troubles only got worse after he was the recipient of a nasty knockout courtesy of Pyfer’s powerful bombs that rocked him and stopped him in the first round. What the future holds for Amedovski is unclear, though it’s safe to say that a potential release from the promotion could be called for since Amedovski hasn’t shown much so far in his time with the promotion.

