Chidi Njokuani and Gregory Rodrigues squared off in a Middleweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In a fantastic fight, Rodrigues rallied to stop his opponent in the second.

Njokuani began the fight by establishing his kicking range, shooting front kicks up the middle. He stunned Rodrigues moments later with a huge knee, but “Robocop” ate it like an animal and fired right back. Rodrigues appeared to recover quickly, but his face was cut up nastily. The fight moved to the clinch, where Njokuani landed some solid knees to the body followed by an elbow.

On the counter, Njokuani stung his opponent again with a left hook. Out of NOWHERE, Rodrigues dropped his opponent with a huge pair of right hands! He sent him to the canvas a second time! These two were BRAWLING, and both men landed heavy blows but somehow remained standing afterward.

Unbelievably, the fight moved into the second round, and the doctor allowed it to continue despite the horrendous cut between Rodrigues’ eyes. “Robocop” came out firing and landed some right hands, but Njokuani answered with more knees from the double-collar tie. After landing a heavy elbow, Rodrigues manhandled his foe to the canvas. Njokuani was spent, and Rodrigues flurried from half guard to force the sudden finish.

If “Robocop” isn’t one of your new favorite fighters, you haven’t been paying attention. Rodrigues is an absolute warrior, and once again, he was able to will himself to victory after a brutal start.

Result: Rodrigues via second-round knockout

