Andre Fili and Bill Algeo squared off in a Featherweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Following a back-and-forth fight, Fili was named the victor.

Fili opened the bout with pressure, sticking Algeo with straight punches. “Senor Perfecto” responded with calf kicks as the duo warmed up. After Fili landed a heavy cross, Algeo answered with a nice 1-2 of his own. Fili snuck a high kick around the guard and wobbled Algeo, prompting a failed takedown attempt from the jiu-jitsu black belt. Still, he was able to recover.

Fili kicked him in the head a second time, but Algeo ate it. Fili landed a pair of heavy liver kicks then another shin up high. Algeo answered with a sneaky hook kick of his own. Algeo finished the round with a nice body kick, but he was bleeding badly by the end of the round.

The two traded punches to start the second, and Fili denied a couple takedown attempts. Both men were landing good shots, leading and countering. Algeo really started forcing the brawl, and he found some success as a result. Fili answered with another heavy left body kick, which landed with an audible slam. Algeo fired back with a spin kick that landed upstairs, and his jab was doing work too. Fili landed a heavy cross from Southpaw then another rip to the body. Algeo tried another takedown that came up short, but he landed on the break at the bell.

Fili upped the pressure into the third round. Fili stuck his opponent with a straight then changed levels into a double leg, scoring the first takedown of the fight. Fili advanced passed the guard, threatened the arm triangle, then took the back. Quickly, Fili was under the neck! Somehow, Algeo managed to escape from a fully locked in rear naked choke. Then, he landed like 12 punches with Fili on his back! However, he stayed stuck in back mount for pretty much the entire round, which cost him on the scorecards.

Per usual, this was a fun fight from both men. Though Algeo got his licks in, Fili seemed to consistently land the heavier blows, and his takedown in the third round sealed the deal.

Result: Fili via split-decision

