Cory Sandhagen got back into the bantamweight win column last night (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 60 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when he stopped Song Yadong via doctor’s stoppage in the main event.

In addition to the bantamweight headliner, UFC Vegas 60 spit out a collection of knockouts, submissions, back-and-forth affairs, and insane cuts. Check them out below and let us know which ones stood out the most:

Lightweight prospect Nikolas Motta captured his first Octagon win with a first-round TKO stoppage over Cameron VanCamp (see it HERE)

Gillian Robertson scored her sixth submission finish as a member of the UFC roster when she ended women’s flyweight contender Mariya Agapova with a second-round rear-naked choke

Featherweight veteran Damon Jackson scored an emotional upset over promising prospect Pat Sabatini with a first-round TKO (watch HERE)

Anthony Hernandez pushed his UFC middleweight record to 4-2 with a third-round submission finish over Marc-Andre Barriault

Middleweight striker Gregory Rodrigues battled through a grotesque cut between his eyes to finish Chidi Njokuani via second-round TKO (highlights HERE)

Contender Series alum Joe Pyfer made good on his Octagon debut with a vicious first-round knockout win over Alen Amedovski

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 60 bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Chidi Njokuani

Performance of the Night: Damon Jackson

Performance of the Night: Joe Pyfer

