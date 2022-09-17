UFC Vegas 60 officially wrapped up last night (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night led by a main event clash between bantamweight contenders Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong, a co-headliner featuring middleweight finishers Chidi Njokuani and Gregory Rodrigues, and the anticipated Octagon debut of Contender Series standout Joe Pyfer, there will be a lot to discuss when the fighters take to the stage.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live around 10 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

