UFC Vegas 60 highlights: Gregory Rodrigues suffers horrifying cut in knockout win over Chidi Njokuani

By Dan Hiergesell
Gregory Rodrigues turned in a gutsy performance earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 60 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Robocop” fought through an all-time worst cut to finish Chidi Njokuani with a second-round TKO (punches).

BANTAMWEIGHT BASH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Sept. 17, 2022, with a meaningful 135-pound showdown between top-ranked division contender, Cory Sandhagen, looking to blunt the rise of surging prospect, Song Yadong. In UFC Vegas 60's co-main event, hard-hitting Middleweight strikers, Chidi Njokuani and Gregory Rodrigues, will hook 'em up in a potential "Fight of the Night" contender.

Both middleweights exchanged heavy leather in the opening round, but it was Njokuani who landed a knee inside that split Rodrigues between the eyes. The cut was so bad that UFC color commentator, Paul Felder, joked that Rodrigues’ nose could “roll off his face.” Surprisingly, the cageside doctor allowed the fight to proceed after a back-and-forth first round.

Rodrigues was given a short leash by the doctor heading into the second, but it didn’t matter. The Brazilian contender was able to gain top control and rained down heavy punches on a defensive Njokuani. More and more punches got through until the referee stepped in and Rodrigues was awarded the stoppage.

Check out the co-main event highlights below and Rodrigues’ gnarly cut above, both courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

