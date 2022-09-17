 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Vegas 60 highlights: Joe Pyfer smokes Alen Amedovski with one-punch knockout

By Dan Hiergesell
Joe Pyfer made good on his Octagon debut earlier today (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 60 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the middleweight prospect put a brutal stop to Alen Amedovski via first-round knockout (punches).

Pyfer was a massive betting favorite entering this bout and he didn’t disappoint. It may have taken a little longer to put a hurting on Amedovski, but Pyfer eventually found his opening. With just over one minute left in the first round Pyfer launched a perfectly-timed straight right that caught Amedovski behind the ear. Amedovski crumbled to the canvas and Pyfer went to connect with another punch as the referee stepped in for the stoppage.

Check out the memorable finish above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Pyfer, who turned 27 tonight, is now 10-2 in his professional MMA career. The man known as “Bodybagz” looks to be the real deal at 185 pounds and should get a good push from the promotion moving forward. Pyfer did say he needs a little time to fill out his middleweight frame so we wouldn’t expect him back in the Octagon until early 2023.

