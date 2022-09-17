Anthony Hernandez put the middleweight division on notice earlier today (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 60 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Fluffy” stopped veteran fighter Marc-Andre Barriault via third-round submission (arm-triangle choke).

Hernandez wasted little time getting going with his grappling. Barriault is a solid wrestler in his own right, but “Fluffy” was too strong and precise with his transitioning. Hernandez started to deplete “Power Bar” and take every position he wanted. In Round 3, Hernandez was able to find a home for an arm-triangle choke and put a tired Barriault to sleep.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Hernandez, 28, is now 4-2 as a member of the UFC’s middleweight division with three equally-impressive submission finishes. The former LFA champion is truly one of the best grapplers in the division today and could warrant a shot at the top 15 with this recent stoppage.

