Damon Jackson scored one of the most important wins of his MMA career earlier today (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 60 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the featherweight veteran stopped betting favorite Pat Sabatini with a first-round TKO (punches). This performance comes just one week after the passing of Jackson’s brother.

Jackson came out of nowhere and landed a beautiful front kick that hurt Sabatini in the early moments. It forced Sabatini to try to grapple, but as he rushed in Jackson clobbered him with punches in bunches. During a scramble along the fence Jackson was able to gain full mount and started to land heavy ground-and-pound. Sabatini had nowhere to go and the fight was eventually stopped.

Check out the final sequence above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Jackson, 34, has now won four-straight Octagon appearances in the span of just 11 months. This was clearly one of the most emotional performances of Jackson’s career with the recent passing of his brother, but “Leech” always possessed top 15 potential and just wiped out one of the most promising prospects at the featherweight level.

