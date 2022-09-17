Gillian Robertson scored yet another submission finish earlier today (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 60 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Canadian veteran stopped fellow women’s flyweight contender Mariya Agapova with a second-round submission (rear-naked choke).

While Robertson did well to get a hold of Agapova along the cage in the early going it was Agapova who did the most damage with hard elbows and punches in close. It looked like Robertson was fading entering the second round, but she dug deep to pin Agapova along the cage once more. Agapova’s mouthpiece fell out during an exchange right before the two hit the ground. As Robertson positioned herself for the submission finish Agapova was seen biting her own tongue and nearly took it off.

Check out the final sequence above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Robertson, 27, was coming off a disappointing decision loss to JJ Aldrich back in March so this was an important win for her at 125 pounds. This was Robertson’s sixth submission finish as a member of the UFC roster and more proof that she’s one of the best women’s grapplers in the promotion today.

