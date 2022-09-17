Nikolas Motta captured his first Octagon victory earlier today (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 60 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Brazilian prospect stopped lightweight Cameron VanCamp via first-round TKO (punches).

Motta did well to close the distance early and started to tag VanCamp at will. VanCamp did a poor job at covering up his chin and left it in the air almost asking to be hit. It was only a matter of time before Motta found his opening and slammed a counter left hook into VanCamp’s chin. VanCamp fell to the canvas and Motta jumped on top for the finish.

Check out the final sequence above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Motta, 29, lost his Octagon debut this past February on the heels of a Jim Miller knockout so this finish was certainly needed. The Brazilian prospect is one of the more promising new names at 155 pounds and will be an interesting fighter to watch entering 2023, especially if he can continue to land his hands.

