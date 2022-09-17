Cory Sandhagen did more than enough damage to earn a TKO win over Song Yadong earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 60 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Yadong suffered a bad cut above his left eye in the early going that forced the doctor’s stoppage after the fourth round of the main event.

Sandhagen was a little more active on the feet in the first round, but Yadong earned valuable top time and a few good body shots. Yadong was putting some pressure on early into the second until Sandhagen landed a slicing elbow inside. A nasty cut was opened above Yadong’s left eye and it looked bad enough to stop the fight. Fortunately for fight fans, the doctor let it continue.

Once Sandhagen landed his punches the cut opened up again. There was a lot of blood towards the end of the third and the doctor took a good look again. He agreed with referee Herb Dean to let the fight go as long as the cut doesn’t get any worse. Yadong gained top control in the fourth to gain back some momentum, but all the grappling left the cut leaking. Sandhagen was able to land his own takedown with one minute remaining and really put the pressure on Yadong to end the frame.

The doctor took another look after the fourth and decided to wave the fight off. Sandhagen was awarded the TKO finish in a bloody and highly-competitive bantamweight main event.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

The moment we've all been waiting for, the #UFCVegas60 main event starts NOW! pic.twitter.com/a9jv3n2SNO — UFC (@ufc) September 18, 2022

The doctor & Herb Dean are watching this closely #UFCVegas60 pic.twitter.com/k7UZE1LXwS — UFC (@ufc) September 18, 2022

that is one NASTY gash pic.twitter.com/i3koUyYeUS — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 18, 2022

Who's next? @CorySandhagen wants a crack at anyone in the top 5 for Christmas #UFCVegas60 pic.twitter.com/bNTsgi01Dj — UFC (@ufc) September 18, 2022

