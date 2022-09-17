Canelo Alvarez (57–2–2, 39 KO) will be back in action later tonight (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Mexican superstar defends his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles in a highly-competitive trilogy bout with Gennady Golovkin (42–1–1, 37 KO).

This fight has been four years in the making. The two boxers first met back in 2017 and ended up fighting to a split draw. The rematch took place one year later and saw Canelo out-duel Golovkin to win a majority decision and hand GGG his first professional loss. Alvarez and Golovkin have combined to go 11-1 since then as they gear up for a massive trilogy bout in “Sin City.”

But when exactly can DAZN subscribers and PPV buyers expect Canelo and Golovkin to step inside of the boxing ring for their main event trilogy?

Boxing is always tricky to predict given the lengthy promotions and introductions leading up to the fights, but Canelo and GGG should begin their respective walks to the ring sometime around 11 p.m. ET (subject to change so keep it tuned into Mania for any updates). That will come after three intriguing fights play out on the DAZN PPV main card starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Make sure you don’t miss the action as Canelo and Golovkin square off in one of the most-anticipated trilogy fights in recent boxing memory.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the main event right here, plus quick results from the rest of the main card. The DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) broadcast (watch it here) will kickoff at 8 p.m. ET, with Alvarez and Golovkin likely to make the walk closer to 11 p.m. ET.