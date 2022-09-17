One of the biggest boxing matches of the year will unfold later tonight (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when Canelo Alvarez (57–2–2, 39 KO) meets Gennady Golovkin (42–1–1, 37 KO) in a trilogy bout for the undisputed WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles.

Before the PPV main card gets underway live on DAZN PPV a collection of preliminary bouts will air live and free in the above video player. The action is set to begin at 4:45 p.m. ET and feature the below “Prelims” matchups:

Super middleweight: Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo

Light welterweight: Marc Castro vs. Kevin Mendoza

Junior Welterweight: Aaron Aponte vs. Fernando Molina

Super flyweight: Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley

As for the main event clash between Canelo and GGG, that trilogy bout is expected to start sometime around 11 p.m. ET. Alvarez is the betting favorite after positing a 1-0-1 record against Golovkin in the first two matchups, but GGG is on a four-fight win streak and eager to prove once and for all that he is the better all-around boxer.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the main event right here, plus quick results from the rest of the main card. The DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) broadcast (watch it here) will kickoff at 8 p.m. ET, with Alvarez and Golovkin likely to make the walk closer to 11 p.m. ET.