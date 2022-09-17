It all goes down this evening (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Canelo Alvarez (57–2–2, 39 KO) defends his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles in a long-awaited trilogy bout with Gennady Golovkin (42–1–1, 37 KO).

This is a massive boxing match to say the least. Not only is this a meeting of two of the best boxers of this generation, but it’s the third time Canelo and GGG will be locking horns inside of the ring. They fought to a spit draw the first time around back in 2017 and then Canelo squeaked out a majority decision in the rematch one year later. We are now four years removed from that reboot and both fighters are eager to put an end to their rivalry.

Canelo is currently a heavy favorite to take care of business again and capture his second career win over Golovkin, but that doesn’t mean GGG can’t pull out this win. After all, Alvarez is coming off his first loss in nearly 10 years when he dropped a unanimous decision to Dmitry Bivol this past May. Golovkin, on the other hand, has won all four of his matchups since his last meeting with Canelo.

It will be a trilogy bout you won’t want to miss. Luckily, we’ve compiled of the necessary viewing details below so fight fans can capture every second of the action:

Start Time

Sat., Sept. 17, 2022, from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

DAZN PPV main card begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

“Canelo vs. GGG 3” main event begins around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT

Online Viewing

“Canelo vs. GGG 3” PPV main card can be viewed through the DAZN network (watch it here).

The PPV main card will cost $64.99 for current subscribers and $84.98 for new subscribers

Television Viewing

For U.S. viewers, DAZN can be broadcast directly on your television via Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung TV, Apple TV, PlayStation, or Xbox.

Mobile Viewing

“Canelo vs. GGG 3” main card will be accessible through the DAZN app via Android, Amazon Fire, and Apple.

International Viewing

Main card

Super Middleweight: Canelo Alvarez (C) vs. Gennady Golovkin Super Flyweight: Jesse Rodriguez (C) vs. Israel Gonzalez Super Middleweight: Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado Middleweight: Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the main event right here, plus quick results from the rest of the main card. The DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) broadcast (watch it here) will kickoff at 8 p.m. ET, with Alvarez and Golovkin likely to make the walk closer to 11 p.m. ET.