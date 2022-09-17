Two of the greatest boxers of this generation will collide for a third time later tonight (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Canelo Alvarez (57–2–2, 39 KO) puts his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles on the line against knockout specialist Gennady Golovkin (42–1–1, 37 KO).

The two boxers have already met twice before. Their first meeting back in Sept. 2017 ended in a split draw in one of the most competitive matchups of the year. One year later Canelo and GGG met again inside of the ring with Alvarez walking away with a majority decision. It remains the only loss of Golovkin’s illustrious 16-year boxing career.

It’s been four years since their last matchup, but Canelo and GGG will finally square off for a third time later tonight on DAZN PPV. It will be one of the biggest boxing matchups of the year and another opportunity for both fighters to land massive paydays.

According to a report by Boxing Scene, Canelo is expected to walk away with at least $45 million in guaranteed salary. As champion, Alvarez will be eligible to earn additional money via PPV bonuses. That could set Canelo up for a +$60 million payout when it’s all said and done. Not too shabby, especially considering the Mexican boxer is coming off a decision loss to Dmitry Bivol earlier this year.

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin III reported guaranteed purses: [According to @BoxingScene]



Canelo Alvarez - $45million

Gennady Golovkin - $20million — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 17, 2022

Golovkin, on the other hand, is guaranteed $20 million in salary for his trilogy fight with Canelo. GGG can also bank additional funds through PPV buys, but he won’t have the same percentage considering Canelo is champion for this bout.

Be sure to catch the action later tonight on DAZN PPV. This will be a trilogy bout for the ages in a matchup of two of the best middleweight fighters of the past 20 years.

The DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) broadcast will kickoff at 8 p.m. ET, with Alvarez and Golovkin likely to make the walk closer to 11 p.m. ET.