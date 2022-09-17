 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cory Sandhagen vs Yadong Song full fight video preview for UFC Vegas 60 main event

By Jesse Holland
Top 10 bantamweight contenders Cory Sandhagen and Yadong Song are just a couple of hours away from their UFC Vegas 60 main event, scheduled for five rounds TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) LIVE on ESPN+ from the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out their UFC Vegas 60 video preview embedded above.

BANTAMWEIGHT BASH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Sept. 17, 2022, with a meaningful 135-pound showdown between top-ranked division contender, Cory Sandhagen, looking to blunt the rise of surging prospect, Song Yadong. In UFC Vegas 60’s co-main event, hard-hitting Middleweight strikers, Chidi Njokuani and Gregory Rodrigues, will hook ‘em up in a potential “Fight of the Night” contender.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Sandhagen (14-4) is looking to maintain his place among the Top 5 of his division after losing back-to-back fights to TJ Dillashaw and Petr Yan. In fact, “The Sandman” has dropped three of his last five and needs a big performance this weekend at APEX to keep himself in the 135-pound title hunt.

As for the 24 year-old Song, he improved to 19-6-1 (1 NC) by laying waste to Marlon Moraes back in March. “The Kung Fu Monkey” has won three straight and four of his last five, which includes his UFC on ESPN 8 victory over No. 5-ranked Marlon Moraes. A victory here could put Song into the bantamweight title conversation.

Don’t expect Sandhagen to make it easy.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 60 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 60 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Sandhagen vs. Song” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

