Cory Sandhagen vs Yadong Song full fight video preview for UFC Vegas 60 main event

Top 10 bantamweight contenders Cory Sandhagen and Yadong Song are just a couple of hours away from their UFC Vegas 60 main event, scheduled for five rounds TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) LIVE on ESPN+ from the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out their UFC Vegas 60 video preview embedded above.

Sandhagen (14-4) is looking to maintain his place among the Top 5 of his division after losing back-to-back fights to TJ Dillashaw and Petr Yan. In fact, “The Sandman” has dropped three of his last five and needs a big performance this weekend at APEX to keep himself in the 135-pound title hunt.

As for the 24 year-old Song, he improved to 19-6-1 (1 NC) by laying waste to Marlon Moraes back in March. “The Kung Fu Monkey” has won three straight and four of his last five, which includes his UFC on ESPN 8 victory over No. 5-ranked Marlon Moraes. A victory here could put Song into the bantamweight title conversation.

Don’t expect Sandhagen to make it easy.

