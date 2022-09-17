UFC Vegas 60 live stream results, play-by-play updates | Sandhagen vs. Song

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 60 mixed martial arts (MMA) event TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) streaming LIVE on ESPN+. UFC Vegas 60 will be headlined by the 135-pound showdown between Top 10 bantamweight contenders Cory Sandhagen and Yadong Song. Before that five-round clash of styles gets underway, up-and-coming middleweight bangers Chidi Njokuani and Gregory Rodrigues look to make their mark in the crowded 185-pound division in the UFC Vegas 60 co-main event. Unfortunately, tonight’s lineup lost the bantamweight battle between Aspen Ladd and Sara McMann after Ladd failed to make the 135-pound mark.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 60 fight card below, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” undercard bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC Vegas 60 action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Sandhagen vs. Song.” Without further delay, see below for the updated UFC Vegas 60 results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action).

UFC VEGAS 60 QUICK RESULTS:

Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong

Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Andre Fili vs. Bill Algeo

Alen Amedovski vs. Joe Pyfer

Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Anthony Hernandez

Damon Jackson vs. Pat Sabatini

Louis Cosce vs. Trevin Giles

Denise Gomes vs. Loma Lookboonmee

Trey Ogden vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Mariya Agapova vs. Gillian Robertson

Javid Basharat vs. Tony Gravely

Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp

UFC VEGAS 60 PLAY-BY-PLAY:

135 lbs.: Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Andre Fili vs. Bill Algeo

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Alen Amedovski vs. Joe Pyfer

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

265 lbs.: Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Anthony Hernandez

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Damon Jackson vs. Pat Sabatini

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Louis Cosce vs. Trevin Giles

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

115 lbs.: Denise Gomes vs. Loma Lookboonmee

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Trey Ogden vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Mariya Agapova vs. Gillian Robertson

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Javid Basharat vs. Tony Gravely

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result: