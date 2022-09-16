 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SCRATCHED! Latest scale fail from repeat offender cancels bout, shakes up UFC Vegas 60 fight card

Ladd previously missed weight against Leslie Smith and Macy Chiasson, leading to the cancellation of both fights. In addition, this marks the third time UFC has tried (and failed) to book Ladd vs. McMann.

By Jesse Holland
UFC bantamweight Aspen Ladd missed weight for her Sara McMann fight scheduled for the UFC Vegas 60 MMA event on Sat. night (Sept. 17) at APEX in Las Vegas, clocking in at 138 pounds. That’s two pounds over the limit of 136 when factoring in the one-pound allowance afforded in non-title fights. As a result, their ESPN+ “Prelims” contest has been scratched and the card will continue with 13 bouts.

This marks the third time Ladd missed weight for a bantamweight battle and once again she looked miserable on the scale, a sight MMA fans have become accustomed to after watching Ladd nearly kill herself trying to make weight not once, but twice — and that’s before we get to those accusations of cheating to save face. Hard to imagine UFC rubber-stamping a return to 135 pounds after this latest debacle.

It’s unclear whether Ladd was ruled medically unfit to compete or McMann refused to compete against an overweight opponent. Neither fighter has commented on today’s scale fail but it’s likely to be a topic of conversation at tomorrow night’s post-fight press conference. Ladd, 27, is coming off back-to-back losses and has dropped three of her last four but still remains ranked in the bantamweight Top 10.

