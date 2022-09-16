SCRATCHED! Latest scale fail from repeat offender cancels bout, shakes up UFC Vegas 60 fight card

Aspen Ladd took another L in her battle to make weight as she came in heavy for her bout vs. Sara McMann. #UFCVegas60 | Results: https://t.co/lSFZrSdywM pic.twitter.com/It3CeIT69T

UFC bantamweight Aspen Ladd missed weight for her Sara McMann fight scheduled for the UFC Vegas 60 MMA event on Sat. night (Sept. 17) at APEX in Las Vegas, clocking in at 138 pounds. That’s two pounds over the limit of 136 when factoring in the one-pound allowance afforded in non-title fights. As a result, their ESPN+ “Prelims” contest has been scratched and the card will continue with 13 bouts.

This marks the third time Ladd missed weight for a bantamweight battle and once again she looked miserable on the scale, a sight MMA fans have become accustomed to after watching Ladd nearly kill herself trying to make weight not once, but twice — and that’s before we get to those accusations of cheating to save face. Hard to imagine UFC rubber-stamping a return to 135 pounds after this latest debacle.

It’s unclear whether Ladd was ruled medically unfit to compete or McMann refused to compete against an overweight opponent. Neither fighter has commented on today’s scale fail but it’s likely to be a topic of conversation at tomorrow night’s post-fight press conference. Ladd, 27, is coming off back-to-back losses and has dropped three of her last four but still remains ranked in the bantamweight Top 10.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 60 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 60 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Sandhagen vs. Song” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.