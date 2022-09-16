Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream weigh ins video results

Boxing superstars Saul Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin are ready to settle their longstanding score in a special pay-per-view (PPV) trilogy fight booked for this Sat. night (Sept. 17, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. But before either fighter can throw hands this weekend in “Sin City,” both “Canelo” and “GGG” will have to step on the scale at today’s fan-friendly weigh-in event to make their third (and perhaps final) match official.

Tomorrow night’s PPV main card also features boxing wunderkind Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez defending his Super Flyweight title against Israel Gonzalez, double-tough veteran Gabriel Rosado taking on the dangerous Ali Akhmedov, and blue chip prospect Austin “Ammo” Williams squaring off with British standout Kieron Conway.

Check out the complete fight card below:

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin (Super Middleweight)

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez (Junior Bantamweight)

Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado (Super Middleweight)

Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway (Middleweight)

Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo (Super Middleweight)

Marc Castro vs. Kevin Montiel Mendoza (Lightweight)

Aaron Aponte vs. Fernando Molina (Junior Welterweight)

Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley (Bantamweight)

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the main event right here, plus quick results from the rest of the main card. The DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) broadcast (watch it here) will kickoff at 8 p.m. ET, with Alvarez and Golovkin likely to make the walk closer to 11 p.m. ET.

