Live: UFC Vegas 60 early weigh ins video results for ‘Sandhagen vs Song’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 60 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 135-pound showdown between Top 10 bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Yadong Song. The action gets underway this Sat. night (Sept. 17, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and also features a middleweight co-headliner between Chidi Njokuani and Gregory Rodrigues.

Before the ESPN+ live stream gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also features the featherweight collision between Andre Fili and Bill Algeo, all 28 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in all non-title fights, so hopefully we can avoid a repeat of the UFC 279 weigh-ins disaster from the “Diaz vs. Ferguson” event last weekend in Las Vegas.

The UFC Vegas 60 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Sandhagen vs. Song” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 2 p.m. ET).

Complete UFC Vegas 60 weigh ins text results below:

UFC Vegas 60 Main Card On ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Cory Sandhagen (135.5) vs. Song Yadong (135.5)

185 lbs.: Chidi Njokuani (185.5) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (185.5)

145 lbs.: Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Bill Algeo (146)

185 lbs.: Alen Amedovski (186.5*) vs. Joe Pyfer (185)

265 lbs.: Tanner Boser (229) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (261)

185 lbs.: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs. Anthony Hernandez (185.5)

UFC Vegas 60 Prelims Card On ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Damon Jackson (145.5) vs. Pat Sabatini (145.5)

170 lbs.: Louis Cosce (170.5) vs. Trevin Giles (170)

135 lbs.: Aspen Ladd (138*) vs. Sara McMann (135)

115 lbs.: Denise Gomes (115) vs. Loma Lookboonmee (115.5)

155 lbs.: Trey Ogden (156) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (155)

125 lbs.: Mariya Agapova (125.5) vs. Gillian Robertson (125)

135 lbs.: Javid Basharat (135.5) vs. Tony Gravely (135.5)

155 lbs.: Nikolas Motta (155) vs. Cameron VanCamp (155.5)

*Missed weight

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 60 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 60 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Sandhagen vs. Song” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.