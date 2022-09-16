Watch Khamzat take Kevin Holland for a slow-motion ride in UFC 279 ‘Fight Motion’ video

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently released its “Fight Motion” video for UFC 279, featuring select highlights from the “Diaz vs. Ferguson” pay-per-view (PPV) event last weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Among them was the catchweight battle between welterweight attractions Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland.

“Borz” defeated “Trailblazer” by way of submission.

“Khamzat Chimaev ... just an absolute beast and stud of an athlete and stud of a fighter,” UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling said on his YouTube channel “The guy is just a special gift to this generation of MMA, in my personal and humble opinion. I think Khamzat is a shoo-in to be a champion already.”

Chimaev improved to 12-0 with 11 finishes.

Related Confused Chimaev Responds To Fake Glove Touch Accusations

In the UFC 279 headliner, Nate Diaz disposed of fellow lightweight veteran Tony Ferguson. In addition, Daniel Rodriguez upset the welterweight apple cart with his split decision victory over division “Leech” Li Jingliang. Elsewhere on the card, Johnny Walker returned to the light heavyweight win column by eliminating Ion Cutelaba.

For complete UFC 279 main card results and play-by-play click here.