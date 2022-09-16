Cody Garbrandt vs Rani Yahya scratched from UFC Vegas 61

For the second time this year, UFC bantamweight veteran Rani Yahya has been forced to withdraw from a three-round showdown opposite former 135-pound champion Cody Garbrandt. The Brazilian originally bailed on their UFC Vegas 58 scrap back in July and will now strand “No Love” at the UFC Vegas 61 card on Oct. 1.

That’s according to a report from Eurosport NL.

Garbrandt (12-5) is coming off back-to-back losses against Rob Font and Kai Kara France and stands at just 1-5 over his last six with four knockout losses. Yahya (28-10-1, 1 NC) is looking to (eventually) win his third straight after capturing consecutive wins over Ray Rodriguez and Kyung Ho Kang.

Matchmakers are currently searching for a late replacement.

UFC Vegas 61 will be headlined by the five-round strawweight showdown between Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xioanan. Elsewhere on the card, heavyweight hurters Chris Daukaus and Jairzinho Rozenstruik look to stay afloat in the 265-pound waters while Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo collide at 170 pounds.

For the latest UFC Vegas 61 fight card and lineup click here.