Legendary boxers Canelo Alvarez (57–2–2, 39 KO) and Gennady Golovkin (42–1–1, 37 KO) will meet in a long-awaited trilogy bout tomorrow night (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is expected to be one of the biggest boxing events of the year.

Canelo, who is coming off his first professional loss in nearly 10 years after dropping a unanimous decision to Dmitry Bivol this past May, is currently 1-0-1 against GGG. The two fought to a split draw back in Sept. 2017 only to rematch one year later. Canelo won that reboot via majority decision and handed Golovkin his first professional boxing loss. That remains the only defeat in GGG’s illustrious 16-year career.

Golovkin, who turned 40 this past April, has won his last four trips to the boxing ring since his last meeting with Alvarez. This includes recent knockout wins over the likes of Ryota Murata and Kamil Szeremeta. If Golovkin is able to even his trilogy with Canelo and win this weekend in Las Vegas he will cement himself as one of the best middleweight fighters of this generation.

Ahead of tomorrow’s exciting trilogy bout the two boxers stepped on stage Friday for official weigh ins (replay HERE). Once they tipped the scales Canelo and GGG came together for one final staredown. Check it out below:

Watch #CaneloGGG3 | Live on https://t.co/FoiaUucI53 (excl. MX, KZ & LATAM) | DAZN PPV in US, CA, UK, IRE, AUS & NZ pic.twitter.com/yJn1xDsWv4 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 16, 2022

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the main event right here, plus quick results from the rest of the main card. The DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) broadcast will kickoff at 8 p.m. ET, with Alvarez and Golovkin likely to make the walk closer to 11 p.m. ET.