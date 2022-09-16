 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Bryce Mitchell vs. Movsar Evloev targeted for UFC Fight Night event on Nov. 5

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

UFC 272: Spivak v Hardy Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Two grappling aces will collide, and someone’s undefeated record will end up a thing of the past. Arkansas’s finest UFC fighter, Bryce Mitchell, will return to action opposite Russian wrestler, Movsar Evloev, on Nov. 5 at a UFC Fight Night event inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The bout was first reported by David Van Auken and quickly confirmed by several sources.

Mitchell (15-0) enters this match up as the No. 9-ranked Featherweight on the roster. The 27-year-old wrestler has won six straight UFC fights to climb the 145-pound ladder, most recently battering Edson Barboza for the three round decision nod in March 2022. Mitchell is perhaps best known for scoring a twister submission earlier in his UFC career, as well as nearly twisting off his scrotum with a power drill.

Evloev (16-0) is ranked just a single position behind Mitchell at No. 10. Like his opponent, Evloev jumpstarted his career with a six-fight UFC win streak, and he’s been quite dominant inside the Octagon on the strength of his wrestling. His overall game is quite complete, which he most recently demonstrated in a shutout win opposite Dan Ige just three months ago.

One of these Featherweights should ascend into the title mix with a victory, while the other faces the first loss of his career. Who ya’ got?!?

Alex Pereira shows off his archery skill:

For a dude who debuted inside the Octagon at 1-0, Mickey Gall managed to hang around the UFC roster for six years. Not bad!

Errol Spence and Terence Crawford have come to terms on a fight.

Tyron Woodley might be headed back to the YouTuber boxing circuit ...

Once again, Rani Yahya has been forced out of his planned bout versus Cody Garbrandt.

Kicks like a whip!

Is Taila Santos requesting or announcing?

An update from Paul Felder’s career as a triathlete!

Honestly, if more than a handful of readers knew that Yoel Romero once submitted Chris Barnett in a grappling match, I’d be shocked. News to me!

Punctuated the combo with a high kick masterfully:

Old school John Wayne Parr madness!

From first ascents on El Capitan to billionaire philanthropist: Yvon Chouinard is a legend.

Midnight Music: I’ve found myself listening to a good bit of Southern hip-hop lately, both new and old.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

