Canelo vs. GGG 3 odds: Prop bets, fight specials, round-by-round betting and more

When people go to Vegas to punch each other in the head, the bookies always roll out the good stuff, and Canelo Alvarez’s trilogy match with Gennadiy Golovkin this weekend (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) is no exception. DraftKings has unleashed an absolute behemoth of a lineup, offering lines for every outcome imaginable, so let’s get into them while there’s still daylight ...

Moneyline:

Canelo Alvarez -550

Gennadiy Golovkin +370

Total Rounds:

Over 7.5 -500

Under 7.5 +320

Over 8.5 -360

Under 8.5 +250

Over 9.5 -270

Under 9.5 +195

Fight Outcome

Canelo Alvarez by Decision or Technical Decision +105

Canelo Alvarez by KO, TKO or DQ +140

Draw +1800

Gennady Golovkin by Decision or Technical Decision +750

Gennady Golovkin by KO, TKO or DQ +850

Alternate Fight Outcome

Canelo Alvarez to Win by KO +475

Canelo Alvarez to Win by TKO +200

Canelo Alvarez to Win by Disqualification +10000

Canelo Alvarez to Win by Unanimous Decision +150

Canelo Alvarez to Win by Split Decision +600

Canelo Alvarez to Win by Majority Decision +1600

Gennady Golovkin to Win by KO +2200

Gennady Golovkin to Win by TKO +1200

Gennady Golovkin to Win by Disqualification +10000

Gennady Golovkin to Win by Unanimous Decision +1200

Gennady Golovkin to Win by Split Decision +2000

Gennady Golovkin to Win by Majority Decision +5000

Unanimous Decision +125

TKO +160

KO +400

Split Decision +475

Majority Decision +1400

Disqualification +8000

Fight to End in the First 60 Seconds of Round 1

Yes +10000

Double Chance

Canelo Alvarez to Win in Rounds 1-6 or Decision -215

Canelo Alvarez to Win in Rounds 7-12 or Decision -400

Gennady Golovkin to Win in Rounds 1-6 or Decision +475

Gennady Golovkin to Win in Rounds 7-12 or Decision +450

Moneyline / Total Knockdowns

Canelo Alvarez to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns +400

Canelo Alvarez to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns -250

Gennady Golovkin to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns +2000

Gennady Golovkin to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns +475

Fighter To Be Knocked Down

Both Fighters to Be Knocked Down

Yes +700

No -2000

Canelo Alvarez to Be Knocked Down

Yes +400

No -700

Either Fighter to Be Knocked Down

Yes -135

No +100

Gennady Golovkin to Be Knocked Down

Yes +105

No -140

To Be Knocked Down and Win

Canelo Alvarez +600

Gennady Golovkin +1400

Total Knockdowns

Over

1.5 +340

Under

1.5 -500

Knockdown Round Betting

Canelo Alvarez to Be Knocked Down in Round 1 +2800

Canelo Alvarez to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +800

Canelo Alvarez to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 +350

Gennady Golovkin to Be Knocked Down in Round 1 +1600

Gennady Golovkin to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +600

Gennady Golovkin to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 +250

Alvarez Vs. Golovkin Specials: Up to +1800

Golovkin to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 or Rounds 10-12 +250

Golovkin to be Knocked Down in any of Rounds 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 or 11 +275

Golovkin to be Knocked Down in any of Rounds 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 or 12 +275

Golovkin to be Knocked Down 2+ Times +350

Alvarez to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 or Rounds 10-12 +350

Alvarez to be Knocked Down in any of Rounds 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 or 11 +600

Alvarez to be Knocked Down in any of Rounds 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 or 12 +600

Both Fighters to be Knocked Down and Alvarez to Win +800

Alvarez to be Knocked Down and Win By Decision +900

Alvarez to be Knocked Down and Win by KO/TKO +1000

Both fighters fighter to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 +1000

Both Fighters to be Knocked Down and Fight to Go the Distance +1200

Alvarez to be Knocked Down 2+ Times +1200

Alvarez to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 and Golovkin to be Knocked Down in Rounds 7-12 +1200

Alvarez to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 and Win in Rounds 7-12 +1400

Alvarez to be Knocked Down 2+ Times and Win +1600

Golovkin to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 and Alvarez to be Knocked Down in Rounds 7-12 +1600

Golovkin to be Knocked Down and Win By Decision +1800

Alvarez Vs. Golovkin Specials: +2000 to +6600

Both fighters to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +2000

Golovkin to be Knocked Down 3+ Times +2000

Golovkin to be Knocked Down and Win by KO/TKO +2000

Golovkin to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 and Alvarez to Win in Rounds 4-6 +2000

Alvarez to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 and Win By Decision +2000

Both Fighters to be Knocked Down and Golovkin to Win +2800

Both Fighters to be Knocked Down and Alvarez To Win in Rounds 1-6 +3500

Golovkin to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 and Win in Rounds 7-12 +4000

Both Fighters to be Knocked Down and Alvarez To Win in Rounds 10-12 +4000

Alvarez to be Knocked Down in Round 1 and Win +4000

Golovkin to be Knocked Down in Round 1 and Alvarez to win in Round 2 +4000

Alvarez to be Knocked Down 2+ Times and Golovkin To Win By Decision +5000

Golovkin to be Knocked Down in Round 1 and Round 2 +5000

Alvarez to be Knocked Down in Round 1 and Round 2 +5000

Golovkin to be Knocked Down 2+ Times and Win +5000

Alvarez to Win in 1st Minute of Round 1 or Last Minute of Round 12 +5000

Golovkin to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 and Win By Decision +6500

Alvarez to Win in the Last Minute of Round 12 +6500

Alvarez Vs. Golovkin Specials: +8000 and Over

Both Fighters to be Knocked Down in Round 1 and Round 2 +8000

Both Fighters to be Knocked Down 2+ Times +8000

Alvarez to be Knocked Down 3+ Times +8000

Golovkin to be Knocked Down in Round 1 and Win +10000

Alvarez to be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 and Golovkin to Win in Rounds 4-6 +10000

Both Fighters to be Knocked Down and Fight to be a Draw +10000

Both Fighters to be Knocked Down and Golovkin To Win in Rounds 10-12 +15000

Golovkin to be Knocked Down in Round 1 and Alvarez to be Knocked Down in Round 2 +15000

Alvarez to be Knocked Down in Round 1 and Golovkin to win in Round 2 +15000

Golovkin to Win in 1st Minute of Round 1 or Last Minute of Round 12 +15000

Alvarez to be Knocked Down in Round 1 and Golovkin to be Knocked Down in Round 2 +20000

Golovkin to Win in the Last Minute of Round 12 +25000

Both Fighters to be Knocked Down at the Same Time +25000

Both Fighters to be Knocked Down 3+ Times +50000

Both fighters to be Knocked Down in Round 1 +50000

Round Betting

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 1 +4000

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 2 +3500

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 3 +2800

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 4 +2500

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 5 +2000

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 6 +1800

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 7 +1600

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 8 +1400

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 9 +1400

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 10 +1400

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 11 +1600

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 12 +1800

Gennady Golovkin to Win In Round 1 +10000

Gennady Golovkin to Win In Round 2 +10000

Gennady Golovkin to Win In Round 3 +10000

Gennady Golovkin to Win In Round 4 +10000

Gennady Golovkin to Win In Round 5 +8000

Gennady Golovkin to Win In Round 6 +6500

Gennady Golovkin to Win In Round 7 +6500

Gennady Golovkin to Win In Round 8 +6500

Gennady Golovkin to Win In Round 9 +6500

Gennady Golovkin to Win In Round 10 +6500

Gennady Golovkin to Win In Round 11 8000

Gennady Golovkin to Win In Round 12 +10000

Gennady Golovkin Decision Or Tech Decision +750

Alternate Round Betting

Canelo Alvarez to Win In 1-6 Rounds +425

Canelo Alvarez to Win In 7-12 Rounds +220

Gennady Golovkin to Win In 1-6 Rounds +1800

Gennady Golovkin to Win In 7-12 Rounds +1400

Round Group Betting

Canelo Alvarez To Win In Rounds 1-3 +1200

Canelo Alvarez To Win In Rounds 4-6 +700

Canelo Alvarez To Win In Rounds 7-9 +475

Canelo Alvarez To Win In Rounds 10-12 +550

Gennady Golovkin To Win In Rounds 1-3 +4000

Gennady Golovkin To Win In Rounds 4-6 +2800

Gennady Golovkin To Win In Rounds 7-9 +2500

Gennady Golovkin To Win In Rounds 10-12 +2800

When Will The Fight End

Round 8 +1200

Round 10 +1200

Round 9 +1200

Round 11 +1400

Round 7 +1400

Round 12 +1600

Round 6 +1600

Round 5 +1800

Draw +1800

Round 4 +2200

Round 3 +2500

Round 2 +2800

Round 1 +3500

Either Fighter Alternate Group Betting

Fight to be Won in Rounds 7-9 +425

Fight to be Won in Rounds 10-12 +475

Fight to be Won in Rounds 4-6 +650

Fight to be Won in Rounds 1-3 +1100

Either Alternate Round Betting

Fight to Be Won in Rounds 7-12 +210

Fight to Be Won in Rounds 1-6 +400

Thoughts: Honestly, neither fighter knocked down at even money sounds good. These two have pulverized each other for over an hour without notably hurting one another, and neither has been down in their entire careers. Outside of a perfect body shot, they’re staying on their feet.

You could also use those hybrid “X to win and under 1.5 knockdown” to juice up a straight bet on the winner, which to my eternal sadness will almost certainly be Canelo. Golovkin has visibly declined since their first meeting, struggling with lesser fighters than his rival, while Canelo’s been busy destroying men a weight class up.

Aside from that, I’d leave specific rounds alone. If a stoppage arises, it’ll be due to accumulation of blows rather than a KO, and there’s no telling how long the referee and/or each fighter’s corner will let them go on. If your heart’s set on a Golovkin victory, bet on a stoppage, as it’s been thoroughly established that he’ll never get a fair shake on these cards.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of tomorrow’s main event right here, plus quick results from the rest of the main card. The DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) broadcast will kickoff at 8 p.m. ET, with Alvarez and Golovkin likely to make the walk closer to 11 p.m. ET.

