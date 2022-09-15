Live! Canelo vs. Golovkin 3 final press conference video from Las Vegas

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will throw down for the third time this Saturday night (Sept. 17, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, streaming exclusively via DAZN pay-per-view (PPV).

The two sluggers initially competed for the first time in 2017, fighting to a draw after 12 intense rounds of back-and-forth action. In the rematch one year later, Alvarez defeated “GGG” via majority decision. Four years later, their storied rivalry for the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO titles will finally come to an end ... we think.

Alvarez is looking to get back on the winning track after recently dropping a unanimous decision to Light Heavyweight monster, Dmitry Bivol, which was just the second loss of his storied combat sports career. As for Golovkin — whose lone loss came against Canelo — he was last seen defeating Ryota Murata at Saitama Super Arena in Japan, the former stomping grounds of Pride FC.

Before the two throw down, watch them chat with the combat sports media in the embedded video player above as we inch closer to their highly-anticipated trilogy bout this weekend in “Sin City.”

