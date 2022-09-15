Liz Carmouche vs. Julianna Velasquez championship rematch set for Bellator 289 on Dec. 9

Juliana Velasquez lost her women’s Flyweight title — as well as her undefeated record — at Bellator 278 earlier this year after suffering a fifth-round stoppage loss to Liz Carmouche with 13 seconds left in the fight. Velasquez was caught in the crucifix position eating elbows but was quick to protest the stoppage, which seemed a bit early to most.

A subsequent appeal to overturn the loss was denied. Five months removed from the crushing blow, Velasquez will get a chance at redemption as she has been booked to rematch Carmouche at the upcoming Bellator 289 event on Dec. 9, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn., according to MMA Fighting.

Carmouche is out to move to 5-0 inside the Bellator cage and earn her first-ever title defense, while Velasquez aims to once again become champion and start a new win streak, which was previously at 12 straight.

The event is set to be headlined by a semifinal bout of the World Bantamweight Grand Prix between interim champion, Raufeon Stots, and Danny Sabatello. In the other Grand Prix action, Patchy Mix will take on Magomed Magomedov with the two winners facing off in the finale for a $1 million prize.

