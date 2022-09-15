Song Yadong will attempt to win his fourth straight fight inside the Octagon this Saturday night (Sept. 17, 2022) when he battles Cory Sandhagen in the main event of UFC Vegas 60, which is set to go down inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Before then, let’s take a trip back to his most recent win, a knockout victory over longtime veteran, Marlon Moraes.

Back in March of this year, the two men squared off in “Sin City,” both with wins on their minds for drastically different reasons. Sadong was eying his third straight victory while “Magic” was simply trying to stop the bleeding of his horrid three-fight losing streak.

Things started off quickly, with Yadong pushing the pace, tagging Moraes with a vicious right hand that rocked him a little under a minute into the fight. Throughout the next few minutes, Moraes tried his best to avoid Yadong’s quick and accurate strikes, which were peppering the Brazilian bomber with ease.

But just two minutes into the round, Yadong clipped Moraes with a wicked three-punch combination that was capped off by a vicious uppercut that put “Magic” out on his back. Knowing it was over, Yadong refrained from delivering follow-up strikes, prompting the official on duty to step in and call the fight.

Weeks following the loss, Moraes announced his retirement from the fight game, while Yadong found himself with plenty of momentum and the owner of the No. 10 ranking the following week. He will look to collect possibly the biggest win of his career against a former title contender in Sandhagen.

