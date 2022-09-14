Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen set to headline UFC Vegas 63 in late October

The Featherweights will take center stage to close out Oct. 2022.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed with UFC President, Dana White, today (Weds., Sept. 14, 2022) that UFC Vegas 63 on Oct. 29, 2022, will be headlined by a pivotal 145 pound clash, pitting Calvin Kattar against Arnold Allen.

Kattar (23-6) has alternated wins and losses recently, going 2-2 in his last four fights, which have all been main event affairs. In June 2018, Kattar dropped a hard-fought split decision to Josh Emmett (watch highlights) after previously rebounding with a masterful performance against surging Georgian striker, Giga Chikadze (watch highlights).

Despite coming up short his last time out, Kattar still hopes to leave a notable mark in the division where the waters of contendership remain a bit murky. The current champion, Alexander Volkanovski, has continued to tease the possibility of testing himself at Lightweight, while Yair Rodriguez and Emmett seem to each have cases for Featherweight title challenges.

For England’s Allen (18-1), the bout will be his first main event during his undefeated nine-fight run in UFC. Allen’s last win was his arguably his biggest, defeating Dan Hooker in London via first round technical knockout with punches and elbows against the cage (watch highlights). “Almighty” joined the promotion in June 2015.

UFC Vegas 63’s current lineup can be seen here:

145lbs.: Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen

145lbs.: Edson Barboza vs. Ilia Topuria

265lbs.: Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima

205lbs.: Dustin Jacoby vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

145lbs.: Steve Garcia vs. Chase Hooper

185lbs.: Jun Yong Park vs. Joseph Holmes

265lbs.: Jared Vanderaa vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

125lbs.: Kleydson Rodrigues vs. Vinícius Salvador

185lbs.: Roman Dolidze vs. Phil Hawes

135lbs.: Christian Rodriguez vs. Garrett Armfield

170lbs.: Max Griffin vs. Tim Means

155lbs.: Mark Madsen vs. Drakkar Klose