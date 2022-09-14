Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard ‘Jizzy’ booked in ultimate freakshow fight vs. Kouzi at Super RIZIN

RIZIN Fighting Federation is about to give Fight Circus a serious run for its money in the freakshow fight department.

Last night (Tues., Sept. 13, 2022), RIZIN held a press conference to announce an additional match up for the upcoming doubleheader event day of Sept. 25, 2022. Going down at Super RIZIN, popular kickboxing star, “Kouzi” Koji Tanaka will return against ... Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard, Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi.

The bout will be a three round exhibition contested under standing rules, which is essentially just a boxing match that allows spinning back fists. It will be an openweight contest as Kouzi typically competes around 132 pounds while Jizzy is believed to be north of 200 pounds.

Additional fight announcement for Super RIZIN



Kouzi vs. Jizzy#RIZIN #SuperRIZIN pic.twitter.com/Rzb0oGrEWk — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) September 14, 2022

Jizzy, 40, was infamously seen during the most recent Mayweather versus Mikuru Asakura press conference, shoving Asakura away from Mayweather mid staredown. Speaking with the event’s streaming service, Abema (h/t Jack Wannan), after the presser, Jizzy had critical words to share regarding Asakura. Additionally, Jizzy apparently isn’t fond of Kouzi due to the fighter wearing a Mayweather mask ahead of his 2020 clash with former Mayweather opponent, Tenshin Nasukawa. Therefore, leading to this match’s creation.

Despite the large size advantage the bodyguard will have over Kouzi, this is his first combat sports appearance of any kind. On the other hand, Kouzi is 31-16-2 (1 no contest) as a kickboxer, last earning a decision win against Daowsakon Mor.Tassanai in May 2022. Kouzi is known primarily for his incredible toughness, having only been stopped once in his career.

Over the years, mixed martial arts (MMA) in Japan has been known to have fun with many a wild match up over the years, but this one is certainly going to be a sight to behold for one reason or another.