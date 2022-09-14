Khamzat purposely missed weight? Dana White trashes ‘stupid’ UFC 279 conspiracy, fiery Brendan Schaub responds

Did Khamzat Chimaev purposely miss weight? Or did the promotion capitalize on a “Borz” misstep to save a dying fight card? Both conspiracies are on the table this week after last Friday’s weigh-in disaster, which resulted in a three-fight shuffle, including the UFC 279 main and co-main events.

Former UFC heavyweight attraction-turned-wacky standup comic Brendan Schaub recently told his Twitter followers that Chimaev’s epic scale fail may have allowed the promotion to rework the UFC 279 lineup, which according to “Big Brown,” was “not trending well” on the pay-per-view (PPV) charts.

Could this theory have been wrong?

THANK GOD #UFC279 is still happening BUT doesn’t it all seem a lil fishy? All three main fights get switched mmmmmhmm #Conspiracy #Earthisnotflat https://t.co/pRbAARgb6R — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) September 9, 2022

Schaub’s theory led to an immediate Twitter response from retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, who suggested the promotion was not in the conspiracy business last weekend in Las Vegas, primarily because it cost Dana White and Co. out-of-pocket cash to repair the tattered fight card.

Agree, I’m sure everyone got paid. I don’t think it’s due to Khamzat missing weight. I think it got switched due to #UFC279 not trending well since it was such a mismatch — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) September 9, 2022

You say mismatch, they say televised execution, either way UFC veteran and renowned MMA coach Pat Miletich got dragged into the back-and-forth bickering between Schaub and White, before a media member corrected the “Sin City” fight boss.

“I heard this thing today, and I don’t know how true it is, Pat Miletich was saying we told Khamzat not to make weight because we weren’t selling tickets,” White told reporters at the “Contender Series” press conference. “The fucking show was sold out going into that day of the weigh-ins. I don’t know if Pat really said that, but if he did, he has to be the dumbest motherfucker on the planet. I mean, you know how fucking stupid you have to be to even think something like that, let alone say it publicly and act like you’re fucking serious.”

“We’re regulated by the athletic commission,” White continued. “If you think we told Khamzat Chimaev to not make weight, then Khamzat shows up and the fans are all pissed off at him and stuff, and he’s going to just ... if you know anything about the sport, this is a guy that was actually in the sport, training and fighting and everything else. If Pat really said that, holy shit, we might have to send him to the out fucking clinic, the brain clinic, to get him checked out.”

White later learned the original conspiracy theory came from Schaub.

“I apologize to Pat Miletich,” White said. “That make sense.”

Unfortunately for all parties involved, it was welterweight day-saver Tony Ferguson who suggested Khamzat missed weight on purpose. “El Cucuy” replaced “Borz” in the UFC 279 headliner but insists there’s always more to the story when “Russians” are involved.

“When it went down to it, it was kind of like a reminder of the pandemic,” Ferguson said at the UFC 279 post-fight press conference. “You’ve got two Russians, like Nate (Diaz) said. You’ve got Khabib who ran away from me at UFC 209. And at the last one, I forget which number it was, it was like a whole bunch of ‘em right? And then you have Khamzat, purposely missing weight. I’m gonna be real, like, starting all that shit, it could have been a facade, so he could have fucking, just whatever.”

Schaub took most of the heat for the UFC 279 conspiracy theories and was quick to defend himself in a lengthy rant on Instagram. The former “Ultimate Fighter” finalist resurrected his “Eskimo Brothers” feud from 2018 by comparing White to a cut-rate version of ex-WWE chairman Vince McMahon, based on his “steroids” and “asshole” dress code.

Oh god… here we go again. I’ve been nothing but cool and thought you’d learn from the last time you mentioned my name and got destroyed. Unfortunately, not surprised you’re a bully. Always have been. You put on a pair of designer jeans and some “hip sneakers” and think you’re cool. You’re still a dork with a frat bro vocabulary. Calling me and numerous people “dummy” “dumbass” “fucking idiot” because we have questions about “the chaos” at UFC 279? Also, no one is talking about *gate tickets,* I was referring to *pay per view buys* and how UFC 279 was *trending*… which you don’t release to the public, but will say “it went F*ckin great bros!” Sorry, we just don’t buy what you’re telling us after lying numerous times but the sheep media you pick to attend events don’t have the balls to call you out. Just in the recent press conference you were caught lying about extra compensation to the fighters. You need a reality check. You’re surrounded by “Yes men.” You’re not special, you’re not original. You’re a low budget Vince McMahon. Every move you make is a copy cat of that dude. Only thing you have in common is you’re both on steroids and dress like assholes. Need I remind you, your origin story is a failed cardio kick boxing instructor who had two rich friends in high school to fund this business. Now go make a “cool” video with the Nelk boys to stay relevant or have your PR team come up with a good press story to distract the fans away from fighter pay and how they have to wear those awful under armor ‘Rock’ shoes and won’t see a dime. “Dummy” PS. Quit stealing my shows on thicccboy network and recreating it on Fight pass, k? Also… leave Pat Miletich alone.

Will White once again be “silenced?”

The general consensus was that Diaz — on the final fight of his UFC contract — was being fed to Chimaev to help market “Borz” as the next credible threat to the welterweight title, to be decided in this rubber match early next year. I have to believe the promotion expected a non-title PPV card would trend lightly but perhaps would be a solid investment in Chimaev if the “Chechen Gangster” steamrolled Diaz and positioned himself as the man to beat at 170 pounds.

None of that happened, thanks to a failed weigh in, so matchmakers had to turn chicken shit into chicken salad, as this former heavyweight champion used to say.