As is usually the case, the latest episode of Contenders Series, which aired earlier tonight (Tues., Sept. 13, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, was rather violent. Three of the five contests ended before the final bell, and the two that went all 15 minutes still showcased some strong performances.

The most jaw-dropping moment of the night surely came from Bruna Brasil, however. Right off the bat, it was clear she was the larger, stronger athlete, but Mann came to fight. The two exchanged at a good clip, but Brasil gained top position in the latter half of the opening round to capture the first frame.

The two kept exchanging, both at distance and in the clinch, into the second. After trading positions on the canvas, Brasil allowed the fight to move back up the stand ups. Moments later, her right foot crashed directly into Mann’s temple, immediately ending the fight and securing Brasil her spot on the UFC roster.

All the angles of that nasty knockout



[ #DWCS is LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/jVDuhBkpcP — UFC (@ufc) September 14, 2022

Insomnia

Kevin Holland learned a lesson at UFC 279.

It feels as if the Diaz era has come to an end inside the Octagon, even if Nick Diaz technically has one more fight left on his contract. Relive it below:

Here’s some quality drama about whether or not UFC actually managed to sign Heavyweight prospect Slim Trabelsi. Truly, truly shocking that a regional promoter would be an absolute d—khead ... except that this exact situation happens all the time.

See, kids? This is how journalists got their breaking news.



Got fed by managers before previous contracts are even solved. pic.twitter.com/cwoOOiJ184 — Al Zullino (@phre) September 13, 2022

Khalid Taha’s UFC career ended after a third straight loss at UFC Paris.

❌ Fighter removed: Khalid Taha — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) September 13, 2022

Anyone else crossing their fingers and hoping Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua finally happens?

Anthony Joshua has now accepted…



✅ Tyson Fury's initial 60/40 split offer

✅ Rematch clause 50/50 split if AJ wins

✅ Fury's demanded date of Dec 3rd



If no contract disputes, only issue outstanding is broadcaster. Both have said they're open to joint BT/DAZN PPV. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 13, 2022

It’s all just Khabib?

Always was.

Cool to see Alex Pereira mixing a hand trap into his pad work — that’s a real kickboxer!

Shavkat Rakhmonov posted some photos from the hills of Kazakhstan.

Today was a glorious hunt pic.twitter.com/OFouAxESNc — Shavkat “Nomad” Rakhmonov (@Rakhmonov1994) September 13, 2022

I respect Daniel Rodriguez for offering to rematch Li Jingliang, but I don’t feel that need to watch that fight again. They can both move on to better things!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Excellent job in securing the angle and depth of the guillotine before pulling guard.

Man, I was going to make a stupid joke about Kevin Hart and The Rock, but based on the sound at the end of the video, I’m worried about the big guy.

David vs Goliath pic.twitter.com/vhkmOUTp1W — Crypto & Clips (@RibleBlockMedia) September 12, 2022

Tommy Hearns putting that right hand on everybody:

There's a reason they called him 'The Hitman' pic.twitter.com/Euzy4lwbmu — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) September 12, 2022

Random Land

Some people are just so, so much better at video games than the rest of us.

this is the future of esports pic.twitter.com/9IcA6HJDFW — elliott (@elliottgray) September 13, 2022

Midnight Music: Art rock, 1973

