Midnight Mania! Video: Watch Bruna Brasil secure UFC contract with thunderous head kick knockout

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
Dana White’s Contender Series - Brasil v Mann Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

As is usually the case, the latest episode of Contenders Series, which aired earlier tonight (Tues., Sept. 13, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, was rather violent. Three of the five contests ended before the final bell, and the two that went all 15 minutes still showcased some strong performances.

The most jaw-dropping moment of the night surely came from Bruna Brasil, however. Right off the bat, it was clear she was the larger, stronger athlete, but Mann came to fight. The two exchanged at a good clip, but Brasil gained top position in the latter half of the opening round to capture the first frame.

The two kept exchanging, both at distance and in the clinch, into the second. After trading positions on the canvas, Brasil allowed the fight to move back up the stand ups. Moments later, her right foot crashed directly into Mann’s temple, immediately ending the fight and securing Brasil her spot on the UFC roster.

Check out the clips below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

For complete Contenders Series Season 6, Week 8 Results and Play-by-Play, click HERE!

Insomnia

Kevin Holland learned a lesson at UFC 279.

It feels as if the Diaz era has come to an end inside the Octagon, even if Nick Diaz technically has one more fight left on his contract. Relive it below:

Here’s some quality drama about whether or not UFC actually managed to sign Heavyweight prospect Slim Trabelsi. Truly, truly shocking that a regional promoter would be an absolute d—khead ... except that this exact situation happens all the time.

Khalid Taha’s UFC career ended after a third straight loss at UFC Paris.

Anyone else crossing their fingers and hoping Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua finally happens?

It’s all just Khabib?
Always was.

Cool to see Alex Pereira mixing a hand trap into his pad work — that’s a real kickboxer!

Shavkat Rakhmonov posted some photos from the hills of Kazakhstan.

I respect Daniel Rodriguez for offering to rematch Li Jingliang, but I don’t feel that need to watch that fight again. They can both move on to better things!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Excellent job in securing the angle and depth of the guillotine before pulling guard.

Man, I was going to make a stupid joke about Kevin Hart and The Rock, but based on the sound at the end of the video, I’m worried about the big guy.

Tommy Hearns putting that right hand on everybody:

Random Land

Some people are just so, so much better at video games than the rest of us.

Midnight Music: Art rock, 1973

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

