Jake Paul believes Anderson Silva match could be ‘biggest payday’ of Silva’s career, ‘Spider’ denies

Anderson Silva has been at the top of the mountain in the mixed martial arts (MMA) world and knows exactly what kind of monetary value can come along with it.

For his next venture, “The Spider” is tasked with boxing undefeated 25-year-old superstar, Jake Paul, on Oct. 29, 2022. Silva reigned over Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) Middleweight division during his peak years as champion. During that span, he was a part of some of the biggest fights in the sport’s history — most notably, his rematch with Chael Sonnen in 2012.

Since Paul’s involvement in combat sports, he’s made it a point to highlight issues with fighter pay and sees this next bout as perhaps the largest in Silva’s illustrious career when it comes to numbers.

“I do think so, I think this could be the biggest payday of his career,” Paul told the media today (Tues., Sept. 13, 2022) (h/t MMA Fighting). “Just because this is like my first big fight. As crazy as that sounds, all the other fights have been like, decent, but this is the first big, big fight, with another massive name who brings a ton of business to the table.

“Tyron Woodley never really sold that many pay-per-views,” he continued. “Ben Askren didn’t sell any PPVs (pay-per-views). Nate Robinson never fought. [AnEsonGib] doesn’t sell PPVs — the stadium was empty when Gib fought. So this is the first time I’m fighting someone who brings just as much to the table as I do.”

Silva, 47, is clearly in the twilight of his career at this point and is set for life thanks to all he achieved in MMA. The man just loves to compete and that’s why he’s still going at it in 2022.

“No, it’s not true,” Silva responded when asked about Paul’s claim. “I don’t like to talk about money because I’m not here for money. Thank god, I have good money for take care of my family, and I’m not rich guy, but I try to live a good life and don’t spend money on something not important.”