Joe Rogan suggests we are ‘living in a simulation’ after Nate Diaz ‘209’ tap at UFC 279

Nate Diaz is from Stockton, Calif., where the area code is 209. He also smokes weed, which is often referred to as 420. So anytime Diaz does anything that somehow relates to those two numbers, fanboys run wild because ... I guess it’s a real hoot?

Anyway, Diaz submitted Tony Ferguson in the UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Las Vegas, after “El Cucuy” stepped in for the too-heavy Khamzat Chimaev. A related screen grab shows the fight clock at 2:09 during the finish.

“I’m starting to think that maybe we really are in a simulation,” UFC color commentator Joe Rogan — cageside for UFC 279 — wrote on Instagram. “Holy shit.”

The official time of stoppage actually came at 2:08 in the fourth round, which is like finding a free bag of weed on April 19. Close ... but no blunt. At the same time, we shouldn't let a silly little thing like “facts” get in the way of a good Rogan story.

For much more on Diaz vs. Ferguson at UFC 279 click here.