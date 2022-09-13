McBroom vs Gib payouts: Adrian Peterson banks meager $15k for knockout loss to Le’Veon Bell

Former NFL All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell made his celebrity boxing debut last weekend in Los Angeles taking on fellow gridiron goon Adrian Peterson as part of the “Social Gloves 2” fight card, also featuring YouTube personalities AnEsonGib and Austin McBroom.

Bell scored a fifth-round knockout victory over Peterson and a $250,000 check to go with it. As for Peterson, he took home just $15,000 for his efforts, which sounds like chicken feed until you find out Jerry Bradford got paid just $920 for stopping Darynn Leyva.

Here are the complete Social Gloves 2 payouts from California State Athletic Commission (CSAC), courtesy of MMA Fighting:

Main Card:

AnEsonGib: $50,000

Austin McBroom: $10,000

AnEson Gib def. McBroom by KO at 2:36 of Round 4

Nick Young: $100,000

Malcom Minikon: $25,000

Young vs. Minikon ends in no decision after Young falls through the ropes

Le’Veon Bell: $250,000

Adrian Peterson: $15,000

Bell def. Peterson by KO in Round 5

Adam Saleh: $100,000

Landon McBroom: $5,000

McBroom and Saleh fight to a unanimous draw

Chase Demoor: $50,000

Cory Wharton: $45,000

Demoor vs. Wharton ends in no decision (exhibition bout)

Abimbola Osundairo: $4,200

Marco Deckmann: $1,280

Osundairo def. Deckmann by KO at 2:14 of Round 6

Prelims Card:

Moises Sixto: $4,000

Jalan Walker: $1,175

Walker def. Sixto by unanimous decision

Luis Schwenke: $2,000

Jay Silva: $1,500

Schwenke and Silva fight to a majority draw

Trenton Gibson: $1,600

Mathias Radcliffe: $3,440

Radcliffe def. Gibson by TKO at 1:45 of Round 1

Darynn Leyva: $2,500

Jerry Bradford: $920

Bradford def. Leyva by TKO at 1:05 of Round 2

If you’re wondering why an athlete like Peterson, who made over $100 million in 12 seasons with NFL, is fighting for $15,000 under the “Social Gloves” banner, it probably has something to do with his unpaid loans — and corresponding lawsuits — documented by The Athletic back in summer 2019.

For more on Social Gloves 2: “McBroom vs. Gib” click here.