Daniel Rodriguez boots Li Jingliang from welterweight Top 15 in latest UFC rankings update

It’s been a rough couple of days for Li Jingliang.

The welterweight “Leech” got caught up in the UFC 279 weight-cutting drama orchestrated by Khamzat Chimaev and was pulled from his Tony Ferguson bout in favor of a showdown opposite the heavier Daniel Rodriguez, who was preparing for a catchweight bout against Kevin Holland.

“Trailblazer” instead fought Khamzat Chimaev (and got smeshed).

Jingliang also bought a fancy new suit for the UFC 279 press conference but never got to show it off, since Chimaev was part of a backstage kerfuffle that led the cancelation of the pre-fight presser. To make matters worse, “The Leech” then lost a controversial split decision to Rodriguez and got tossed from the rankings.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Alexander Volkanovski

2. Israel Adesanya

3. Charles Oliveira

4. Kamaru Usman

5. Francis Ngannou

6. Leon Edwards

7. Aljamain Sterling

8. Dustin Poirier

9. Deiveson Figueiredo

10. Jiri Prochazka

11. Jon Jones +1

12. Max Holloway -1

13. Petr Yan +1

14. Brandon Moreno +1

15. Stipe Miocic -2

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Deiveson Figueiredo

1. Brandon Moreno *Interim Champion

2. Alexandre Pantoja

3. Kai Kara France

4. Askar Askarov

5. Brandon Royval

6. Alex Perez

7. Matheus Nicolau

8. Matt Schnell

9. Amir Albazi +1

10. David Dvorak -1

11. Tim Elliott

12. Manel Kape

13. Su Mudaerji

14. Jeffrey Molina

14. Tagir Ulanbekov

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Aljamain Sterling

1. Petr Yan

2. T.J. Dillashaw

3. Merab Dvalishvili

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Marlon Vera

6. Jose Aldo

7. Rob Font

8. Dominick Cruz

9. Pedro Munhoz

10. Song Yadong

11. Ricky Simon

12. Frankie Edgar

13. Sean O’Malley

14. Umar Nurmagomedov

15. Jack Shore

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Max Holloway

2. Yair Rodriguez

3. Brian Ortega

4. Josh Emmett

5. Calvin Kattar

6. (T) Arnold Allen

6. (T) Chan Sung Jung +1

8. Giga Chikadze

9. Bryce Mitchell

10. Dan Ige

11. Sodiq Yusuff

12. Edson Barboza

13. Movsar Evloev

14. Ilia Topuria

15. Alex Caceres

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: VACANT

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Justin Gaethje

4. Islam Makhachev

5. Michael Chandler

6. Beneil Dariush

7. Rafael Fiziev

8. Rafael dos Anjos

9. Mateusz Gamrot

10. Arman Tsarukyan

11. Conor McGregor +1

12. Damir Ismagulov +3

13. Jalin Turner

14. Dan Hooker

15. Tony Ferguson -4

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Leon Edwards

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Colby Covington

3. Khamzat Chimaev

4. Gilbert Burns

5. Belal Muhammed

6. Geoff Neal

7. Stephen Thompson

8. Sean Brady

9. Jorge Masvidal

10. Vicente Luque

11. Shavkat Rakhmonov

12. Michael Chiesa

13. Neil Magny

14. Daniel Rodriguez *NR

15. Michel Pereira

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Israel Adesanya

1. Robert Whittaker

2. Jared Cannonier

3. Marvin Vettori

4. Alex Pereira

5. Derek Brunson

6. Paulo Costa

7. Sean Strickland

8. Jack Hermansson

9. Darren Till

10. Andre Muniz

11. Kelvin Gastelum

12. Uriah Hall

13. Nassourdine Imavov

14. Dricus Du Plessis

15. Brad Tavares

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jiri Prochazka

1. Glover Teixeira

2. Jan Blachowicz

3. Magomed Ankalaev

4. Aleksandar Rakic

5. Anthony Smith

6. Jamahal Hill

7. Dominick Reyes

8. Volkan Oezdemir

9. Paul Craig +1

10. Nikita Krylov +1

11. Johnny Walker +2

12. Ryan Spann

13. Dustin Jacoby +1

14. Jim Crute +1

15. Azamat Murzakanov *NR

Note: Thiago Santos recently parted ways with UFC, opening up the No. 9 spot.

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Francis Ngannou

1. Ciryl Gane

2. Stipe Miocic

3. Curtis Blaydes

4. Tai Tuivasa

5. Sergei Pavlovich

6. Tom Aspinall

7. Derrick Lewis

8. Alexander Volkov

9. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

10. Marcin Tybura

11. Chris Daukaus

12. Serghei Spivac

13. Alexandr Romanov

14. Blagoy Ivanov +1

15. Shamil Abdurakhimov -1

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Amanda Nunes

2. Valentina Shevchenko

3. Julianna Pena

4. Carla Esparza

5. Rose Namajunas

6. Weili Zhang

7. Jessica Andrade

8. Marina Rodriguez

9. Holly Holm

10. Katlyn Chookagian

11. Ketlen Vieira

12. Taila Santos

13. Mackenzie Dern

14. Yan Xiaonan

15. (T) Lauren Murphy

15. (T) Irene Aldana *NR

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Carla Esparza

1. Rose Namajunas

2. Zhang Weili

3. Marina Rodriguez

4. Jessica Andrade

5. Mackenzie Dern

6. Yan Xiaonan

7. Tecia Torres

8. Amanda Lemos

9. Nina Nunes

10. Amanda Ribas

11. Virna Jandiroba

12. Michelle Waterson

13. Angela Hill

14. Emily Ducote

15. Luana Pinheiro

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko

1. Katlyn Chookagian

2. Talia Santos

3. Lauren Murphy

4. Jessica Andrade

5. Alexa Grasso

6. Viviane Araujo

7. Manon Fiorot

8. Jennifer Maia

9. Andrea Lee

10. Maycee Barber +1

11. Casey O’Neill -1

12. Cynthia Calvillo

13. Erin Blanchfield

14. Tracy Cortez

15. Molly McCann

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1. Julianna Pena

2. Ketlen Vieira

3. Holly Holm

4. Irene Aldana

5. Raquel Pennington

6. Yana Kunitskaya

7. Aspen Ladd

8. Sara McMann

9. Pannie Kianzad

10. Macy Chiasson

11. Karol Rosa +1

12. Miesha Tate -1

13. Lina Lansberg -1

14. Julia Avila

15. Norma Dumont

There you have it.

Related UFC 279 Presser Fiasco Under NAC Investigation

You can expect these rankings to change around this time next week, particularly in the bantamweight division, following the UFC Vegas 60: “Sandhagen vs. Song” mixed martial arts (MMA) event scheduled for this Sat. night (Sept. 17, 2022) on ESPN+ from APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For much more on that upcoming fight card click here.