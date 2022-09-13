The Octagon heads from T-Mobile Arena back to the APEX tonight (Tues., Sept. 13, 2022) for the latest episode of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

After three straight episodes in which all three winners secured contracts, a mere four got their tickets to the big show last week. Dominant decisions from Ismael Bonfim and Karl Williams impressed the brass, as did Gabriel Bonfim’s first-round Von Flue finish and Vitor Petrino’s vicious knockout of Rodolfo Bellato in their main event rematch.

Farid Basharat (8-0), brother of series graduate Javid, gets the spotlight this week against fellow Bantamweight Allan Begosso (7-1-1). 50 pounds north, Brave CF and Eagle FC standout Ikram Aliskerov (12-1) squares off with Mario Sousa (14-2), who returns to the program just over a year after falling to Chidi Njokuani. The card’s middle bout sees Malik Lewis (5-0) and Trevor Peek (6-0) square off in a clash of unbeaten Lightweights with 100% finishing rates, which follows a Flyweight tussle between LFA vets Bruna Brasil (7-2-1) and Marnic Mann (5-0) and a Lightweight opener that sees Brandon Lewis (6-1) return to the program to Peru’s Daniel Marcos (12-0).

‘Contender Series’ Quick Results:

Farid Basharat vs. Allan Begosso

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Mario Sousa

Malik Lewis vs. Trevor Peek

Bruna Brasil vs. Marnic Mann — Brasil def. Mann by KO (head kick) at 4:33 of Round Two

Daniel Marcos vs. Brandon Lewis — Marcos def. Lewis by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

‘Contender Series’ Play-By-Play Results:

135 lbs.: Farid Basharat vs. Allan Begosso

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Ikram Aliskerov vs. Mario Sousa

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Malik Lewis vs. Trevor Peek

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Bruna Brasil vs. Marnic Mann

Round one: Brasil advancing, stings Mann with a snap kick to the body. Mann knocks her off-balance with a low kick. Another front kick by Brasil. Mann blocks a head kick and charges, only to end up on her back. Nice scramble and they’re back on their feet. Nice snap kick by Brasil. Another. Mann low kick. Mann swings her way inside and put her on the fence two minutes in. Mann tries to throw her down, nearly gives up her back. Brasil reverses on the fence and lands knees downstairs. Mann reverses with two minutes to go.

Mann driving, completes an outside reap after absorbing a knee. Brasil pops up. Back down, back up. Great hip toss by Brasil puts her on top in side control with a minute to go. Mann regains guard, eating a right hand as she does. Half guard now for Brasil. 10-9 Brasil.

Round two: Low kick lands for Mann, who eats a heavier one in return before tying up and chasing a throw again. Brasil tries a knee on the break. Hard lead right a minute in, then another front kick downstairs. Mann runs in with a left hook. Brasil tries a spinning back kick. Mann runs in for another takedown attempt. Brasil reverses and slams home knees to the body two minutes in. There’s one from Mann as she stays dogged. Outside trip puts her on top. Brasil tries to elevate, can’t do so with two minutes to go.

Nice sweep via butterfly hook and Brasil is back on top. Staying heavy. She lets Mann up with a minute to go. Another snap kick to the body. Lead right. then a vicious right head kick that knocks Mann unconscious on impact. Now there’s a statement.

Final result: Brasil def. Mann by KO (head kick)

135 lbs.: Daniel Marcos vs. Brandon Lewis

Round one: Lewis tries a 1-1-2, lands a low kick. Marcos tries a flying knee that ends up launching his shin into Lewis’ cup. Quick exchange. No clean connections a minute in. As I type that, Marcos short-circuits him with a front kick to the face. Somehow, Lewis survives and tries to grapple. Marcos defends and separates. Counter combo by Marcos, good low kick. Two minutes in. Marcos controlling the range well, puts together another nice combination. Flying knee to flurry, but Lewis hits a reactive double-leg. Marcos stands and separates. Lewis check hook. Two minutes to go.

Marcos tries a 1-2-3. Stiff jab by Lewis after avoiding a combo. Low kick exchange, Marcos’ is harder. One minute to go. Another hard leg kick and a sharp 1-2 by Marcos, Lewis is struggling to put weight on his lead leg. 10-9 Marcos.

Round two: Another low kick from Marcos to start. Lewis still having issues with the range, absorbs a hard cross. There’s a good left hook from him inside, which earns him another leg kick. Another front kick lands for Marcos a minute in. Continuing to circle. Lewis digs a cross to the body, avoids a flurry, eats a leg kick, and shoots. Body lock against the fence. Two minutes in. Marcos turns to face him and lands a knee on the break. Trading in center cage. Left hook catches Lewis exiting the pocket. Two minutes to go.

Both look for combinations, no dice on an overhand right from Lewis. Another low kick by Marcos. Lewis chasing, falls short with a wheel kick and flying front kick. Marcos responds with a leg kick that makes Lewis switch stance and shoot. Denied with a minute to go. Lewis is not walking properly and another shot to the calf has him trying to wrestle. Yet another front kick connects for Marcos. 10-9 Marcos.

Round three: Another low kick drops Lewis again. He’s doing his best but he is completely compromised. Marcos staying patient. Counter combo, front kick. Lewis going for it, lands an overhand right. Another calf kick. Lewis shoots a minute in. Denied, right hand on the exit. Good 1-2. He’s still pursuing, looks for another level change. Two minutes to go. Calf kick and snap kick from Marcos. Another low kick as Lewis awkwardly marches after him. Left uppercut catches Lewis spinning, another low kick drops him again. Lewis shoots once again, eats elbows, avoids a power guillotine with two minutes to go.

Marcos looks to follow him down, then lets him up. Lewis catches a front kick and grabs a rear waist lock, pulling him down to look for the back. Marcos spins into top position and looks for an uppercut on the way up. One minute to go. Hard counter right by Marcos, who looks like he’s fading. Another counter right. Lewis slugs his way inside, lands a knee. Marcos catches a head kick, doesn’t follow him down. Lewis still Terminator walking after him. Nice spinning back fist, absorbs a 2-3-2. Throwing bombs in the final seconds and there’s a flying knee from Marcos to cap things off. 10-9 Marcos.

Final result: Marcos def. Lewis by unanimous decision

For more Contender Series news and notes, be sure to hit up our comprehensive archive right here.