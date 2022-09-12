Jake Paul hopes ‘flawless’ Nate Diaz set up potential match with final UFC win

Nate Diaz is officially free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) clutches.

All year long, the Stockton, California native has been asking for one final fight or release from his contract so that he can go off and do as he pleases. At UFC 279 this past weekend (Sept. 10, 2022), Diaz completed his duties, finishing Tony Ferguson via fourth round guillotine choke submission after a tumultuous fight week (watch highlights).

A widespread assumption by many has been that Diaz will go on to box in life post-UFC. The most likely option seemingly is Jake Paul, who has called out Diaz in the past. Watching the fight himself, “The Problem Child” had nothing but praise.

“A 10 out of 10, man,” Paul told The Schmo of Diaz’s performance. “He was entertaining, he was fun, he had great striking and then he finished with the submission. It was damn near flawless and just sets up a massive fight, hopefully for us one day, but for now, Oct. 29, Anderson Silva.”

Paul, 25, is set to compete for the first time in 2022 next month when tasked with former UFC Middleweight champion, Silva. Seeking his sixth consecutive victory in as many professional boxing matches, Paul is expected to have the toughest test of his career despite Silva being three years shy of 50 years old.

Regardless, Paul’s confidence is always as high as can be, predicting yet another highlight-reel knockout against a former UFC titleholder.

“People don’t expect me to win and people especially don’t expect me to knock him out,” Paul said. “So, when I knock him out, respectfully, I think people won’t believe what just happened. But that is what is going to happen. I’m too powerful and people are gonna see that.”