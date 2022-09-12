Jake Paul proposes $5 million bet to ‘bitch’ Dana White

Jake Paul is looking to take out his second UFC champion inside the boxing ring and his third UFC fighter overall, having previously disposed of Ben Askren before capturing back-to-back victories over Tyron Woodley, the second of which ended by way of thunderous knockout.

Watch “The Problem Child” plank “T-Wood” right here.

Paul’s latest assignment comes against a much bigger foe in the form of former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, who is not only one of the greatest strikers in the history of MMA, but also an accomplished pugilist with an upset victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June 2021.

“The Spider” also stands 6’2” with a 77” reach.

Those stats didn’t seem to rattle the confident Paul, who was hoping to resurrect a previous bet with longtime naysayer Dana White. The pair had an unofficial wager heading into the Askren fight and Paul claims the UFC president not only welched, but went into hiding after “The Problem Child” stiffened Woodley.

“Dana, I know you’re watching bro, you still owe me a million dollars from when you bet against me on Ben Askren,” Paul said during today’s kickoff press conference (watch it here). “I want you to come out of hiding, stop being a bitch and make a bet against me and Anderson and actually pay up this time because you didn’t think I would take this fight. So let’s make a bet. Let’s put a mil, let’s put two mil, let’s put five mil on it. But I bet you won’t Dana because you’re a bitch.”

Watch Paul and Silva face off at Monday’s presser right here.

“The Problem Child” will headline the Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) main event against “The Spider” on Sat., Oct. 29, 2022 inside Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. A win for Paul could result in a potential Nate Diaz showdown at some point in early 2023, assuming he still holds a grudge for this impromptu slap attack.

White has yet to respond.