Hasbulla just signed with UFC (seriously)

Can’t say he didn’t warn us.

Social media sensation Hasbulla Magomedov, a fixture in Dagestan’s combat sports circles, recently inked a five-year deal with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), according to a report from veteran journalist Igor Lazorin.

“This is a blast from the face,” Lazorin wrote on Instagram. “Hasbulla signed a five year contract with UFC! So far in the plan – attending tournaments, media activity. We will not talk about the amounts in detail, but there they are such that many fighters do not get that much. Hasbulla signed five year contract with UFC! No fights yet, but…”

I guess Dana White was right.

No telling what the promotion plans to do with Hasbulla but I don’t think we’ll be getting that Abdu grudge match. I would, however, like to see what happens when Hazzy and heated rival Conor McGregor end up in the same location.

Volks to the rescue!