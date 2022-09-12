Live: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva kickoff press conference video stream

YouTube sensation Jake Paul will continue his celebrity boxing campaign opposite former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in a special eight-round, 187-pound catchweight battle atop the Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) fight card on Sat., Oct. 29, 2022 inside Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

To kick off the road to Spidermania both combatants will take the stage for a special pre-fight press conference today (Mon., Sept. 12) LIVE at 2 p.m. ET in the embedded video above, streaming in real-time from Studio A at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles, Calif., also featuring Nakisa Bidarian, Co-Founder of Most Valuable Promotions (MVP).

Former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen will host today’s festivities, for some reason.

After securing a knockout victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last December, the 25 year-old Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) was scheduled to compete against boxers Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. but those bouts fell apart and sent “The Problem Child” back to the drawing board.

But not for long.

Silva, 47, stepped away from MMA after posting three consecutive losses. Undaunted, the wily Brazilian returned to the “sweet science” to register back-to-back wins over established boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and fellow UFC veteran Tito Ortiz in 2021. Silva opened as the betting underdog for his upcoming Paul fight.

The Oct. 29 undercard is expected to be announced in the coming days.